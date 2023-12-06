Zack Snyder’s Twilight of the Gods: Everything we know

Norse Mythology is coming to anime with Netflix’s Twilight of the Gods. In a recent interview, Zack Synder has shared some exciting details.

First announced back in 2019, upcoming Netflix original Nose-mythology-based series Twilight of the Gods is world-renowned director Synder’s first foray into anime.

Although it’s been four years in the making, all the information one would expect to know about a series had been kept under wraps. That is, until a recent interview with Synder himself revealed more information about the show.

With a release date announcement possibly on the horizon, here is everything we now know about Twilight of the Gods, including its plot, cast, and episode count.

Twilight of the Gods plot

Zack Snyder shared that the story would be inspired by Norse mythology.

“It’s basically this,” he said in the interview published in Collider. “There’s a king and his queen in a small Viking village, and they want to get married. An event happens to them at their wedding that causes Sigrid, who is the bride-to-be, who is the child of giants, to go on a crazy mission of revenge.”

The basic premise sounds right out of the Snyder playbook, with the director known for movies like Justice League, 300, Man of Steel, and Sucker Punch. He has a penchant for violence and graphic fight scenes, and according to the interview, Twilight of the Gods will be the same.

He continued: “[Sigrid] enlists a cast of characters – a seer, a dwarf – and they come together to form a band that has this one mission to find a god and fight him. It’s a mission, it’s a revenge story.”

How many episodes of Twilight of the Gods are there?

Zack Synder revealed that the anime will have eight episodes.

In the interview, the director discussed how the animated format provided him with the opportunity to bypass the boundaries presented by film. He also explained that the short episode count presented its own set of challenges.

“I just think that it was one of these things we kind of did not understand,” he said when discussing the process of making eight episodes of animation. “If I had known, I don’t know if I would have done it.”

Twilight of the Gods cast and crew

Although Zack Synder is at the helm of this project as one of the executive producers, he will not direct it. Instead, that task will be undertaken by Jay Oliva, known for several Batman films and Justice League installments. And the animation will be produced by Stone Quarry Animation, KRAKN Animation, and Xilam Animation.

The cast list is as follows:

Sylvia Hoeks as Sigrid

Stuart Martin as Leif

Pilou Asbæk as Thor

John Noble as Odin

Paterson Joseph as Loki

Rahul Kohli as Egill

Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona

Kristofer Hivju as Andvari

Peter Stormare as Ulfr

Jamie Chung as Hel

Lauren Cohan as Inge

Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel

Jessica Henwick as Sandraudiga

When will Twilight of the Gods come out?

There’s no official release date yet for Twilight of the Gods, but it’s expected for late 2024 or early 2025.

During the interview, Synder wasn’t sure when the film will be released on Netflix. However, his wife and fellow executive producer Deborah Synder provided a projected window of the “end of the year”, explaining, “They don’t have it dated yet, but we still don’t finish it until sometime this summer.”

