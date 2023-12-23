Rebel Moon: When is Zack Snyder’s director’s cut out?

Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire is on Netflix now, but fans of Zack Snyder are all asking the same thing: when will the director’s cut be released?

Snyder’s director’s cuts are part of his brand. The theatrical release of Watchmen wasn’t badly received, but he still put together two other versions of the movie: an ordinary director’s cut (the best way to watch it), and a gargantuan Ultimate Cut with the animated Tales of the Black Freighter film incorporated into the edit.

Batman vs Superman was a bad omen, with its dreadful initial release paving the way for a superior, harder cut on Blu-ray. And then came the filmmaker’s white whale: the Snyder Cut of Justice League, once written off by industry experts as an impossible pipe dream… until HBO permitted its release, and it attracted strong reviews.

With Rebel Moon, Netflix asked Snyder to create two versions: a faster PG-13 edit and a longer R-rated cut to be released at a later date. So, when is it coming out?

Snyder’s director’s cut of Rebel Moon Part 1 will be released sometime in 2024, but we don’t have an exact date.

We don’t even have a narrower window next year, sadly. Given Part 2 is expected to drop in April, it could be in February/March, but this is pure speculation. However, it seems like it could be worth the wait – you can check out our interview with the cast hyping it up here.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Snyder said: “This was the first time I had ever been able to make a movie and plan for that. The cut was not me fighting with them like, ‘Okay, you won’t do what I want. Can I at least release it on DVD?’ It was us going together.

“I’m super proud of the PG-13 version, the broader audience version, because I would say it really satisfies an awesome, timeless, mythological scope… what we’ve done with the other version is fun and subversive. Because an R-rated sci-fi movie at this scale shouldn’t exist.”

It’s not just an extra five minutes, either. “It’s a full hour longer. It’s not just slightly different or a little bit more. There are big chunks of the movie that are different,” he explained.

Rebel Moon is on Netflix now. You can check out our review of the movie here, and our other coverage here.