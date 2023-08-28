The Vampire Diaries writer debunks “flashing” incident with female cast

In 2009, Nina Dobrev and her The Vampire Diaries female co-stars were caught up in a “flashing drivers” incident and arrested. Almost 14 years later, the series writer has set the rumors straight of what really happened.

The era of teen vampires and the supernatural was high in the 2000s. While Twilight reigned supreme on the big screen, The Vampire Diaries was the first major successful vampire series, based on a book series, for tween audiences.

Nina Dobrev starred as the high school teen when the handsome and mysterious Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) arrives, Mystic Falls’ supernatural past is unleashed. His brother Damon (Ian Somerhalder) became a dark and thrilling villain.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The cast was at the top of their stardom until its finale. But before the first season dropped on The CW, Dobrev, and her co-stars were reportedly arrested for causing an alleged disturbance on a highway.

The Vampire Diaries writer explained the “flashing” incident was a misinterpretation

Carian Adly Mackenzie was one of the main writers for The Vampire Diaries since its inception. She took to Twitter to reveal the supposed arrest for “flashing drivers” was a misinterpretation by the arresting officer.

According to UNILAD, it was originally reported in 2009 that Dobrev, Sara Canning, Kayla Ewell, and Candice Accola were arrested after flashing drivers from a bridge in Smar, Georgia. The rumors also claimed that they were “hanging” from the bridge. At the time, photographer Tyler Shields was also with them and was arrested. He paid a $4,000 fine for the incident. While they started out as rumors, mugshots of the female actors were later released.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Over a decade later, Mackenzie explained on Twitter what really happened that fateful night. According to the TVD writer, the actors were on the bridge having a fun photoshoot. “The ‘flashing’ reported by drivers was A CAMERA FLASH and it was misinterpreted by the officer. The misunderstanding was cleared up and everybody went home,” Mackenzie wrote.

She later explained the actors felt “cute” having had their hair and makeup done earlier for the series test shoots. The details of the actors hanging from the bridge were in fact “HANGING OUT ON the bridge. It maybe wasn’t SUPER safe, but they weren’t maniacs.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mackenzie wanted to make clear that Dobrev and Canning would have never put their jobs in jeopardy. Both actors had recently gotten their work visas and knew of the risks and possible deportation.

You can read more about Nina Dobrev’s latest movie Out-Laws here, and keep tabs on content through our TV & movie hubs like Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+.