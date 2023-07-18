Pet Sematary Bloodlines: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Get ready to journey back into Stephen King’s twisted world, as the Pet Sematary prequel movie Bloodlines is in the works – here’s everything we know so far, including its release date, cast, plot, and more.

Stephen King, one of the most prolific writers of our time, has seen many of his novels and short stories translated to the big screen, contributing significantly to the horror and suspense genres.

Though there have been a fair few misfires along the way, many filmmakers have adapted his work into cinematic masterpieces, with movies such as The Shining, Carrie, It, and Misery becoming cultural touchstones. More recently, Host’s Rob Savage found success with his iteration of The Boogeyman.

Alongside the It prequel series Welcome to Derry, one of King’s other most famous works is getting an origin story: Pet Sematary. With Bloodlines set to bring the franchise into the future by journeying to the past, here’s everything you need to know about the project.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines release date – When is it out?

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines drops on Paramount Plus on October 6, 2023 in the US, Canada, Latin America, and Brazil. It will premiere internationally the following day on October 7.

Back in March 2019, producer of the Pet Sematary reboot movie, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, teased a potential prequel. He told Consequence of Sound at the time: “I generally don’t start thinking about [sequels] until they’re a success. I think if there’s anything here, there’s a prequel.”

It wasn’t until February 2021 that the project was officially announced, with Jeff Buhler and di Bonaventura returning as screenwriter and producer, respectively. Writer Lindsey Beer was later added to helm the film in her directorial debut.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines cast – Who is in it?

Jackson White has taken on the lead role of a young Jud Crandall, played by Fred Gwynne in the original 1989 Pet Sematary movie and John Lithgow in the 2019 remake. Other cast members who have been confirmed in unspecified roles include:

Forrest Goodluck

Jack Mulhern

Henry Thomas

Natalie Alyn Lind

Isabella Star LaBlanc

Pam Grier

David Duchovny

Samantha Mathis

We’ll be sure to keep this space updated when further details about the cast and characters arrive.

Pet Sematary: Bloodlines plot – What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: “In 1969, a young Jud Crandall has dreams of leaving his hometown of Ludlow, Maine behind, but soon discovers sinister secrets buried within and is forced to confront a dark family history that will forever keep him connected to Ludlow. Banding together, Jud and his childhood friends must fight an ancient evil that has gripped Ludlow since its founding, and once unearthed has the power to destroy everything in its path.”

Elaborating on the decision to follow the 2019 remake with a prequel, di Bonaventura said in the aforementioned Consequence of Sound interview: “I think if you look at the book, we didn’t cover all that stuff that happens before the Creed family moves in.

“So, I think there’s a movie there, and I think I’d be particularly interested in doing that, because, again, it’s the source material and you are going toward something that also has a lot of crazy, creepy feelings about it.”

Is there a Pet Sematary: Bloodlines trailer?

Unfortunately, there is no trailer just yet, but Paramount shared a number of first-look images and the poster for Pet Sematary Bloodlines on July 18, showing Jackson White, David Duchovny, and more.

Check them out below:

We’ll be sure to add the trailer in this space when it arrives.

That’s everything we know about Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, which drops on Paramount Plus on October 6. You can check out some of our other horror coverage below:

