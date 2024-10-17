The team behind Silent Hill 2’s excellent remake is making a new horror game

After successfully remaking one of the greatest horror games in Silent Hill 2, Bloober Team’s new project, Cronos: The New Dawn, throws players into a time-traveling mystery.

For a game we thought would be impossible to remaster faithfully, we gave the Silent Hill 2 remake an excellent review for modernizing a timeless classic. It’s difficult for a game studio to nail every one of its projects, but Bloober Team has an impressive resume with no notable missteps.

Layers of Fear, Blair Witch, Observer, and The Medium were all memorable horror experiences that received favorable reviews. With that in mind, Cronos: The New Dawn has a hard act to follow.

You play as a traveler who has to scour the wastelands of the future to find time rifts that will transport you back to 1980s-era Poland. The primary task is to locate key people from the past who perished in the ensuing apocalypse.

You use a harvester to extract their essences and have them accompany you into the future. The title occurs in the past and future as you battle different enemies in each setting.

Bloober Team shared the first reveal trailer at the Xbox Partner Preview.

The first trailer mainly featured a cinematic preview of what fans can expect as players explore the post-apocalyptic future landscape. The trailer showcases the enemies you’ll encounter, which are demented creatures created by the nightmarish world.

We also get a preview of the harvesting process when you collect someone’s essence so they can accompany you into the future.

Bloober Games did not reveal a specific release date, but the title will be released in 2025. In the meantime, October is the perfect time to check out other scary games and movies. So, check out our guide on the nine best survival horror games to play in 2024.