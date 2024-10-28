Every Stephen King movie coming out in 2025

Stephen King adaptations by the likes of Edgar Wright, Mike Flanagan, and Osgood Perkins head up our list of Stephen King movies coming out next year.

As well as being the most popular horror author in the world, Stephen King is also one of the most prolific, producing one – and sometimes two – books per year.

His work is also the subject of frequent adaptation, with Stephen King movies hitting screens every year for the last five years, and 2024’s entry being the recently released Salem’s Lot.

2025 is a big year for the biggest name in horror however, as four King films are releasing over those 12 months, including two based on his ‘Richard Bachman’ books, and a life-affirming drama starring Tom Hiddleston. But first, something very scary…

The Monkey

Release Date: February 21, 2025

Writer-director Osgood Perkins made Longlegs, which was the most talked-about horror movie of 2024. And he’s already shot The Monkey, which is based on a 1980 Stephen King short story that the author revised and rewrote for inclusion in 1985’s Skeleton Key.

The story concerns twin boys who find a toy monkey that somehow controls life and death, with the film’s trailer promising that those deaths are “really f**ked up,” and Perkins comparing the “extreme cartoon gore,” to Gremlins and An American Werewolf in London, both of which appear on our list of the best horror movies of all-time.

Theo James plays the cursed twins in question, while support comes from Elijah Wood, and Tatiana Maslany, as well as the director himself, in his first screen role since Nope.

The Long Walk

Release Date: TBA

Hodder

From 1977 to 1985, Stephen King wrote a series of novellas under the pen name Richard Bachman, including Rage, Roadwork, and Thinner, which was turned into a movie in 1996.

One of the earliest ‘Bachman Books’ is The Long Walk, which was written when King was a freshman at college, and published in 1979. Predating reality TV and Battle Royale/The Hunger Games, the book revolves around a walking contest which starts with 100 teenage boys, each of whom is shot dead when they slow down, leaving one teenager standing at the end.

Francis Lawrence – who helmed multiple Hunger Games movies – directs from a script by Strange Darling scribe JT Mollner, while Copper Hoffman, David Jonsson, Charlie Plummer, and Mark Hamill star.

The Life of Chuck

Release Date: Summer 2025

The Life of Chuck is something of an outlier on this list, as it isn’t supernatural horror, or dystopian horror, or sci-fi horror. Rather it’s a feel-good film about the life and times of an accountant. Which is unexpected as it’s helmed by modern master of horror Mike Flanagan.

Tom Hiddleston plays the titular Chuck, while the aforementioned Mark Hamill is his kindly grandfather, and Karen Gillen plays his ex-wife.

Life of Chuck debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, were it was roundly praised by critics, and picked up the People’s Choice Award.

The Running Man

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Hodder

There’s already been a Running Man movie; one that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as the criminal forced onto a TV gameshow where he’s hunted by killers. Though this 1987 version played fast-and-loose with the plot of King/Bachman’s 1982 novella.

In 2025, we’re getting a much more faithful adaptation, directed by Edgar Wright, from a script he co-wrote with his Scott Pilgrim collaborator Michael Bacall.

The star-studded cast features Glen Powell as the running man in question, as well as John Brolin, Michael Cera, Lee Pace, and Katie O’Brian.

We'll update this list if/when new King adaptations get announced.