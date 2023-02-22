Outer Banks Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

Here’s everything we know about Outer Banks Season 3, from its release date and trailer to cast, plot, and more.

Outer Banks, a show that follows four friends who live on the Outer Banks of North Carolina and are on the hunt for a mysterious treasure, has been notable for its constant twists, turns, and exaggerated plot lines.

Season 2 ended with the group, known as the Pogues, stranded on an unknown island as they continue to search for a new treasure that relates to Pope’s own family history. With the “Kook Princess” Sarah and Bahamas native Cleo along for the ride, the Pogues are set to continue their search for this treasure in Season 3 as the police and Sarah’s vindictive family continue to chase them.

Article continues after ad

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Outer Banks Season 3.

Outer Banks Season 3 will premiere on Netflix on February 23, 2023.

As with the previous two seasons, it is expected that all episodes will release to Netflix at the same time, so make sure to binge the first two seasons soon!

Outer Banks Season 3 cast: Who’s in it?

The main cast is all confirmed to return for Season 3.

Chase Stokes as John B.

Madelyn Cline as Sarah Cameron

Rudy Pankow as JJ

Madison Bailey as Kie

Jonathan Daviss as Pope

Austin North as Topper

Drew Starkey as Rafe Cameron

Charles Esten as Ward Cameron

In addition to the returning main cast, Deadline reports that Carlacia Grant, who played Cleo in Season 2, has been elevated to the main cast for Season 3.

Other recurring characters who are confirmed to return include Elizabeth Mitchell as Carla Limbrey and Charles Halford as Big John. Julia Antonelli is also set to return as Sarah’s sister Wheezie Cameron, along with Caroline Arapoglou as Sarah’s stepmother Rose Cameron.

Article continues after ad

New members of the cast that are set to join include Andy McQueen as Carlos Singh, “a Caribbean Don who is intelligent, refined, and ruthless, and is out on a treasure hunt of his own.” Lou Ferrigno Jr. will play one of Singh’s lieutenants.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another newcomer is Fiona Palomo as Sofia a Pogue who forms a “close connection with Rafe.”

Outer Banks Season 3 trailer: Is there a trailer?

The official trailer for Outer Banks Season 3 was released on February 2, 2023 and can be seen below:

This trailer highlights some new information about the treasure that the crew will be seeking next season, which appears to be heavily tied to the myth of El Dorado. It also features the reunion of John B and his father, Big John, who was presumed dead for some time before the series began.

Article continues after ad

In addition, a teaser for the new season was released by Netflix on September 24, 2022. The Season 3 teaser can be seen below.

Outer Banks Season 3 plot: What’s it about?

The third season will pick up with the Pogues stranded on their mysterious island, which they dub “Poguelandia,” as they try to escape and continue after the Cross of Santo Domingo.

The group will have to content with a Caribbean mob boss who is chasing his own treasure, along with the authorities who are still hot on their tails. Sarah’s father, Ward, and brother, Rafe, are also seeking the treasure as well as the Pogues.

Season 3 will also deal with the shocking revelation at the end of Season 2 that John B’s father, Big John, who was believed to have been killed by Ward is actually alive.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about Outer Banks Season 3. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Succession Season 4 | Ted Lasso Season 3 | You Season 4 | The Witcher Season 3 | Rick and Morty Season 7