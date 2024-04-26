What is Clipped about? Real-life NBA scandal explained

This is what Clipped is about and the true story behind 2024’s most exciting mini-series for basketball fans.

The new TV show dropped its first trailer on April 25, revealing a scandalous true story packaged in a sports drama.

With Laurence Fishburne leading the Clipped cast and a Tuesday, June 4, release date, there’s lots to look forward to this year.

Clipped isn’t quite true crime territory, but it’s close, given the scandal involved. Here’s the real-life NBA story explained, and how much creative liberty the FX series takes.

What is Clipped about?

Clipped is about the downfall of the Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling (Ed O’Neill) during the NBA team’s campaign to win a championship with coach Doc Rivers (Laurence Fishburne).

When Clippers owner Sterling’s racist comments are caught on tape, the resulting scandal impacts various players and businesspeople who are trying to find glory in a championship, despite the team’s history of bad luck.

Originally titled The Sterling Affairs, it’s about the collision of the “cursed” basketball team and Sterling’s dysfunctional marriage.

The Clipped true story explained

Clipped is based on the true story of Clippers owner Donald Sterling’s NBA scandal. He was caught on tape making racist remarks, and the recordings were released during the Clippers’ championship drive.

FX

On April 25, 2014, TMZ released a conversation between Sterling and his girlfriend, V. Stiviano (played by Cleopatra Coleman). In it, Sterling talked about a photo Stiviano had posted on Instagram with Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

Sterling said, “It bothers me a lot that you want to broadcast that you’re associating with Black people.” He continued, “You can sleep with them. You can bring them in, you can do whatever you want,” but “the little I ask you is not to bring them to my games.”

National press quickly picked up the story and Sterling retained Bobby Samini as counsel in litigation with the NBA, TMZ, and his former mistress.

NBA figureheads were vocal about the situation, calling for Sterling to be barred. On April 28, 2014, Miami Heat players wore their shirts inside-out in solidarity with the Clippers. The Los Angeles National Association for the Advancement of Colored People canceled a lifetime achievement award due to be received by Sterling. And even US President Barack Obama commented, saying Sterling made “incredibly offensive racist statements.”

Finally, on April 29, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced Sterling had been banned from the league for life and fined $2.5 million, the maximum allowed.

Is Donald Sterling a real person?

Donald Sterling is a real person, and was the owner of the LA Clippers between 1981 and 2014.

Sterling is an American attorney and businessman who owned the Clippers from 1981 to 2014… until the tapes were released.

In May 2014, Sterling’s wife Shelly (played by Jacki Weaver) sold the Clippers for $2 billion to Steve Ballmer.

Sterling settled his lawsuit against the NBA in November 2016 and is now involved in real estate.

