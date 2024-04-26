When is The Lord of the Rings trilogy returning to theaters? 4K re-release dates and details

Citizens of The Shire, assemble! We’ve got all you need to know about The Lord of the Rings cinema re-releases, including format and running times.

The Lord of the Rings is still one of the finest fantasy movie trilogies ever made, and getting to see it in a theater with like-minded fans is a dream.

No offense to Prime Video’s new TV show (we’re looking forward to Rings of Power Season 2, honest) or The Hobbit movies, but LOTR on the big screen takes precedence.

They’ve returned to cinemas before but are they coming again? Here’s what’s been confirmed about new theatrical re-releases and what editions will be shown.

When is The Lord of the Rings trilogy returning to theaters?

The Lord of the Rings trilogy is returning to theaters in the US for a three-day event. Screenings start on June 8, 2024 and end on June 10.

Warner Bros.

Fathom Events and Warner Bros. announced that June 8 will kick things off with The Fellowship Of The Ring. It’ll be followed by The Two Towers on June 9, and The Return of the King concludes the trip to Mordor on June 10.

What edition of The Lord of the Rings trilogy is returning to theaters?

Director Peter Jackson remastered The Lord of the Rings trilogy in 2020 for a 4K re-release. Those extended cuts will be shown in theaters in June 2024.

This is the trailer for a similar event Fathom held eight years ago.

If you prefer the mammoth running times of the extended editions, you’re in luck. The longer versions, remastered for 4K, are the ones being exhibited this summer. That’s 11 hours and 36 minutes of pure, unadulterated, fantasy fun.

How to watch The Lord of the Rings trilogy in theaters

The Lord of the Rings trilogy will screen at participating US cinemas, including AMC, Cinemark, and Regal theaters.

Warner Bros.

You can purchase tickets on the Fathom Events website or go directly through your local chain.

If you notice someone next to you in giant fluffy hobbit slippers, don’t worry; that’s just us here to enjoy some of the best movies of all time.

