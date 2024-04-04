LEGO Despicable Me 2024: Release date, prices & more

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of Despicable Me 4, LEGO has revealed new sets inspired by the popular animated film. Here’s when they will be released and how much each will cost.

Come July 3, 2024, Gru and his Minions will make their return to the silver screen for the fourth installment of Illumination’s popular animated film series Despicable Me. To celebrate the release of Despicable Me 4, LEGO, in collaboration with Illumination and Universal Products & Experiences, has announced the launch of LEGO Despicable Me 4 sets.

LEGO’s Despicable Me collection will comprise a quartet of kits. However, with the announcement of the upcoming sets, LEGO has only given Despicable Me fans a glimpse of the first couple of Despicable Me-inspired models. Here’s what you can expect of the initial two when they will be released, and how much each will cost.

When will the LEGO Despicable Me 4 range be released?

Although LEGO has yet to reveal the third and fourth kits in this new collection, LEGO has confirmed that the LEGO Despicable Me 4 sets will be released on May 1, 2024. So, while you wait for the much-anticipated debut of the film, you can start clicking together the bricks of these new sets.

1. LEGO Despicable Me 4 Minions and Gru’s Family Mansion — 75583

LEGO

The first Despicable Me 4 set revealed by LEGO comes in the shape of Gru’s family mansion. Designed for kids aged eight and up, this 868-piece kit recreates the iconic architecture of the latter and the vibrantly-colored tree house outside.

In addition, the brick-built mansion features a rocket-style bedroom and an array of popular movie items, such as a red couch and fireplace. Several minifigures are also included. The completed build stands 10.5 inches tall, eight-and-a-half inches wide, and four-and-a-half inches deep.

This set will be priced at $99.99.

2. LEGO Despicable Me 4 Brick-Built Gru and Minions — 75582

LEGO

Comprising 839 pieces, this LEGO Despicable Me 4 kit is a must-have for Despicable Me fans. As it name would suggest, the set features a brick-built Gru and a quartet of Minions. The latter includes a ukulele-playing Mel and Keven, who is armed with his fart gun.

This set was designed for LEGO builders from as young as nine years old. The completed model measures 11 inches tall, nine inches wide, and six inches deep.

This set will be priced at $54.99.

Solvita Akmene, Designer at the LEGO Group said about the new sets:

“Using the LEGO brand’s creativity and endless possibilities, this partnership between Illumination, Universal Products & Experiences, and the LEGO Group celebrates fun storytelling.

“Fans told us they were really missing LEGO Minions and we are happy to bring this world of mischievous fun back to them, through exciting new play experiences.

“We hope the new sets will delight any fan – small or big.”