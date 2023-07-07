We’re two weeks away from Oppenheimer hitting IMAX screens, and the prints are bigger than any we’ve ever seen.

Oppenheimer is released on July 21, 2023, the same day that Barbie also makes it into cinemas. Meaning Christopher Nolan’s WWII biopic will be going toe-to-toe with a movie about a toy.

The film’s official synopsis calls it an “epic thriller that thrusts audiences into the pulse-pounding paradox of the enigmatic man who must risk destroying the world in order to save it.”

Article continues after ad

While at three hours, it’s also Nolan’s longest film thus far. Meaning Oppenheimer print are massive.

Oppenheimer IMAX print is absolutely huge

According to a Tweet posted by DiscussingFilm (see below), the Oppenheimer IMAX prints are 11 miles in length, making them absolutely huge.

IMAX is Christopher Nolan’s preferred way for audiences to see his film. The writer-director participated in a TikTok video where he calls 70mm IMAX “the highest quality imaging format ever devised. It gives you an incredible sense of immersion in the image.”

Article continues after ad

To hammer the point home, Nolan adds: “It fills your peripheral vision. It immerses you in the image. The clarity. The crispness. It is the gold standard. It is the closest to reproducing the world the way that your eye sees it.”

How to watch Oppenheimer in IMAX 70mm

We’ve written a guide for the best way to watch Oppenheimer here. While below is a list of the cinemas screening the movie in 70mm IMAX:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

US:

Harkins Arizona Mills 25 & IMAX – Tempe, AZ

AMC Metreon 16 & IMAX – San Francisco, CA

Universal Cinema AMC at CityWalk Hollywood & IMAX – Universal City, CA

TCL Chinese Theater IMAX – Hollywood CA

Regal Edwards Ontario Palace & IMAX – Ontario, CA

Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX – Irvine CA

Esquire IMAX – Sacramento, CA

Regal Hacienda Crossings & IMAX – Dublin, CA

AutoNation IMAX, Museum of Discovery & Science – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Regal Mall of Georgia & IMAX – Buford, GA

IMAX Theatre at Indiana State Museum – Indianapolis, IN

Chrysler IMAX Dome Theatre, Michigan Science Center – Detroit, MI

Celebration! Cinema Grand Rapids North & IMAX – Grand Rapids, MI

AMC Lincoln Square 13 & IMAX – New York, NY

Regal UA King of Prussia & IMAX – King of Prussia, PA

Providence Place Cinemas 16 and IMAX – Providence, RI

AMC Rivercenter 11 & IMAX – San Antonio, TX

Cinemark 17 & IMAX – Dallas, TX

Regal Opry Mills & IMAX – Nashville, TN

Canada:

Scotiabank Chinook & IMAX – Calgary, AB

Scotiabank Edmonton & IMAX – Edmonton, AB

Cineplex Cinemas Langley & IMAX – Langley, BC

Cineplex Cinemas Mississauga & IMAX – Mississauga, ON

Cineplex Cinemas Vaughan & IMAX – Woodbridge ,ON

Kramer IMAX, Saskatchewan Science Centre – Regina, SK

UK:

BFI IMAX, British Film Institute – London, UK

Vue Manchester IMAX & The Printworks – Manchester, UK

The Ronson Theatre at the Science Museum – London, UK

Australia

IMAX, Melbourne Museum – Melbourne, AU

Europe:

IMAX Theatre, Palac Flora – Prague, Czech Republic

In a statement, Nolan said: “IMAX film brings images to life. From resolution and color to sharpness and overall quality, there is nothing compared to using IMAX film cameras.”

Article continues after ad

Oppenheimer hits screens on July 21, 2023. For more on the movie head here.