Oppenheimer is fast turning into one of the most successful films of 2023, and due to that popularity, the historical biopic is extending its IMAX 70mm run.

Big screens have been at a premium this summer, with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1 dropping out of IMAX 70mm theaters to make way for Oppenheimer.

It wasn’t clear how long Christopher Nolan’s film would remain on those screens. The film is more than three hours long, with some scenes playing out in black and white. While the atomic bomb storyline is hardly the stuff of a feel-good blockbuster.

Article continues after ad

But Oppenheimer has made a mint at the box office, earning more than $500 million worldwide thus far, making it the highest-grossing WWII movie ever. With the Baerbenheimer phenomenon showing little sign of slowing down, Oppy will be sticking around in cinemas for a little while longer.

Oppenheimer extends IMAX run

Due to that continued success, Oppenheimer is extending its run in IMAX 70mm screens right through to the end of August.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Just 19 US cinemas are equipped for Nolan’s preferred style of projection, and they previously extended Oppenheimer’s run until August 17. But now the film will play until August 31, when it will be replaced by The Equalizer 3. Followed by Dune Part II in November.

Article continues after ad

But according to the global head of corporate communications for IMAX, that won’t be the last that audiences see of Oppenheimer in the format. “IMAX 70mm film lasts, on average, 10 times longer than regular 70mm or 35mm film. Those prints are assets that we’ll be using for the next 20 years,” Mark Jafar tells Variety. “Places like [London’s] BFI or Lincoln Square will do Nolan retrospectives or bring back Oppenheimer given how popular it is. We’ll be showing it in this format for years to come.”

Oppenheimer is in cinemas now, and you can find more coverage below:

Article continues after ad

Oppenheimer review | Ending explained | Epic runtime revealed | R-rating explained | Best way to watch Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan on sex scenes | Cast and characters | Filming locations | True story explained | Is Oppenheimer streaming? | Nolan ranked by Rotten Tomato scores | Is it based on a book? | Age-gap controversy explained | Robert Pattinson’s influence | How Oppenheimer died | Christopher Nolan explains strange script | Did Japan ban Oppenheimer? | Review roundup | Does Oppenheimer have a post-credits scene? | Box office | Was Jean Tatlock murdered? | What happened to Kitty? | Why did Lewis Strauss hate Oppenheimer? | Did Oppenheimer win a Nobel Prize? | Why you struggle to hear Nolan’s movies | Oppenheimer’s improvised line