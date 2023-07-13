Oppenheimer: Watch an intense five-minute “opening look” now

As if we weren’t already waiting in anticipation for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, an intense new five-minute “opening look” has been released for what is bound to be one of the most important cinematic events of the year.

Christopher Nolan is known for choosing practical effects over CGI, and so when news broke that he would be telling the story of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his creation of the atomic bomb, we knew it was going to be one of his most ambitious projects yet.

Not only is Oppenheimer helmed by one of the most creative and respected filmmakers of the modern era, but it’s also packed out with a stellar cast, including Cillian Murphy, Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Robert Downey Jr.

With excitement building, fans have now been treated to a five-minute “opening look” of the film, showcasing what to expect ahead of its release later this month.

Oppenheimer five-minute preview shows off Robert Downey Jr.

The new video showcases Robert Downey Jr.’s transformation as Lewis Strauss, who served in the US Atomic Energy Commission and was the driving force behind the controversial hearings against Oppenheimer.

Check it out:

In the clip, Downey Jr looks a far cry from his Marvel days, wearing a tux and thick-rimmed glasses with a grey comb-over as he questions the security of the Oppenheimer-led Los Alamos nuclear test.

We’re also given a taster of the film’s tension-building score and epic real effects, as well as the moral dilemma facing Oppenheimer and his team amid the supposed race to create the world’s first nuke.

In a follow-up tweet, the Oppenheimer Twitter page wrote: “The exclusive five-minute Opening Look, edited by the film’s editor Jennifer Lame, reveals new scenes, images, and sounds from the IMAX-shot epic thriller and features the film’s breathtaking score by Academy Award winner Ludwig Göransson.”

Fans have been busy reacting to the clip, with many suggesting Oppenheimer will be the movie of the year. “Will be the BEST MOVIE of the YEAR,” wrote one, while another said: “Nolan has done it again.”

A third added: “One more week till greatness. GODDAMNIT this looks incredible. This might be the best team assembled by Christopher Nolan. Everyone (cast and crew, creatives and performers) are just at the top of their game here. Ludwig Göransson’s music… ugh so good.”

Oppenheimer hits cinemas on July 21, 2023. You can read more about the movie in the stories below:

