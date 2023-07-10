Cillian Murphy wants fans to go see both Oppenheimer and Barbie

Cillian Murphy, the actor playing the titular character from Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, stated that cinema-goers should see both Oppenheimer and Barbie screenings on release day as the internet buzz surrounding the two movies reaches new heights.

Oppenheimer and Barbie are going viral around the web because of their shared release date. Much like DOOM Eternal and Animal Crossing years before, the shared premiere day is attracting the internet’s attention due to just how different the movies are tonally.

The memes and discussions surrounding the two movies on social media have seemingly reached people working on the blockbusters, as now the lead actor of Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy, has spoken up about the situation.

Cillian seems to be of the opinion that cinema-goers should watch both movies if they are interested, as it would be good for the industry if both turn out to appeal to the public.

Cillian Murphy says fans should see both Barbie and Oppenheimer

Culture Crave over on Twitter passed the actor’s word to interested parties via the social media platform.

“Cillian Murphy says fans should go see #Barbie and #Oppenheimer on the same day: “If they are good films … cinema wins,” reads their Tweet.

Many users of Twitter praised Cillian for his approach towards the ‘competing’ movies. Some even suggest that there should be special promotions for big blockbusters releasing on the same day for the sake of the film industry.

“Can this become a new trend moving forward? When 2 good movies come out on the same day and people start making double features on one day to see them both,” suggests one user.

Oppenheimer and Barbie release worldwide on July 21. But not everyone is celebrating the moment as Tom Cruise is annoyed, as the movies will be premiering soon after Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1.