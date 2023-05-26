Kevin Feige says casting Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU is “one of the greatest decisions” in film

Marvel big boss Kevin Feige has reflected on the beginning of the MCU, stating that the company would not “have a studio” without the casting of Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a juggernaut in the entertainment world. With multiple high-budget films released each year, as well as various TV series, there is no denying that Marvel comics have taken over the world in the past 10 years.

However, there was a time when comic book films weren’t nearly as popular as they are now. Let alone the type of movies that would gross over 1 billion dollars at the Box Office. This all changed when the first Iron Man movie was released back in 2008.

Iron Man 1 was a massive success at the box office as well as receiving an extremely positive critical response. Now looking back, many argue that the success of this film is what kickstarted the MCU as we know it today.

When reflecting on the beginning of the MCU, Marvel’s big boss Kevin Feige admitted that director Jon Favreau’s desire to cast Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark is “one of the greatest decisions in the history of Hollywood.”

Kevin Feige says Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU set everything in motion

Feige then went on to add how “I remember on later movies – we’ll talk about them on the 15th anniversary of those – there were dark days. I would say to Robert, ‘We wouldn’t be in this mess if it wasn’t for you,’ meaning we wouldn’t have a studio if it wasn’t for him. Or you,” he added, referring to Favreau.

It’s hard to imagine a world where Downey Jr. didn’t play Iron Man. However, time will tell how the MCU manages to move forward.

