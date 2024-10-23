John Wick 5 will only happen on one important condition

John Wick 5 may be in “active development” but that doesn’t mean it’ll happen any time soon – and if it does come to fruition, it’ll need to meet one specific condition.

John Wick: Chapter 4 wasn’t just one of the best action movies of all time: it was the perfect ending for Keanu Reeves’ iconic hitman, affording him the mercy of death (or, at least, the belief that he’s dead).

Alas, money talks, and with the JWCU expanding with Ballerina and a spinoff centered on Donnie Yen’s Caine (let’s just pretend The Continental never happened), John Wick 5 seems like an inevitability.

Chad Stahelski, the franchise’s “gatekeeper”, acknowledged the likelihood of a fifth entry in a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“Is there an opportunity? Of course, there is, whether it’s for money or for creativity. Of course, there’s an opportunity, but it keeps us thinking,” he explained.

“Jesus, in the last three years, I’ve already had three or four versions of a John Wick 5. They were different ways to crack the story, but it’s almost a mental exercise for me.”

Whatever shape John Wick 5 takes, one aspect has already been decided: it will be a “completely different storyline.”

“There’s no topping what we did. That’s the end. That’s the deal. That’s what we found closure for,” Stahelski continued.

“We have some really good ideas, and it would not be part of that [John Wick: Chapter 4] storyline. It would not be what you would think it is. If we could ever crack it to where Keanu and I thought it was a great idea and it didn’t feel like a cheese-out, then that’s great.

“But as far as [Chapter 4], we’ve peaked. At least, I have. That’s my apex. We ended it. It’s a complete story. I watch it now, and I feel very happy about it, but we wouldn’t try to outdo it. We wouldn’t try to add on to that.”

Reeves hasn’t said much about John Wick 5 other than, “Never say never.”

“I mean, I wouldn’t do a John Wick film without Chad Stahelski. We’d have to see what that looked like. For me, it feels really right that John Wick finds peace,” he told Entertainment Weekly.

Stahelski is also developing a John Wick anime movie and a new TV series, Under the High Table. In the meantime, check out new movies to watch this month.