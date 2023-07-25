Cillian Murphy wants love not war when it comes to Barbenhiemer, with the Oppenheimer star saying he’d be up for starring in Barbie 2 – and the fans are here for it.

Barbie and Oppenheimer, two movies that are worlds apart in terms of tone, themes, and aesthetics, dropped on the same day last week, leading to the viral sensation that is Barbenheimer.

Everyone’s been getting in on the trend – even Quentin Tarantino – but how do those involved in the projects feel? So far, it’s been nothing but love and support, with Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie sharing a photo of them at an Oppenheimer screening.

Article continues after ad

Earlier this month, Cillian Murphy said he “couldn’t wait to see Barbie”, and now it looks like he would be up for getting involved if a Barbie 2 were to happen.

Oppenheimer star Cillian Murphy down to star in Barbie 2

In an interview with Cinéfilos, Murphy was asked whether he’d be interested in playing a Ken if a Barbie sequel went ahead, to which he replied: “Sure, yeah. Let’s read the script, let’s have a conversation.”

The Oppenheimer star appearing in Barbie 2 truly would be the movie crossover to end all crossovers, although whether a follow-up to Gerwig’s pink-hued fever dream will go ahead or not is a whole other question.

Article continues after ad

For now, Murphy is just excited about the flick, adding: “I can’t wait to see it, I can’t wait to see the movie. I think it’s great for cinema, you know, you’ve got all these great movies happening this summer.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ever since the interview, fans have been running with the idea of Murphy as Ken, with many sharing his very own Barbie poster. One suggested that if he does star in Barbie 2, then “Gosling should play the main role in Nolan’s next movie.”

Article continues after ad

Seconding this idea, another wrote: “And have Ryan Gosling play JFK in Oppenheimer 2.” While a third added: “They might as well make an actual Barbenheimer film at this point.”

Barbie and Oppenheimer are in cinemas now. You can check out our coverage of both movies below:

Oppenheimer review | Oppenheimer epic runtime revealed | Oppenheimer R-rating explained | Best way to watch Oppenheimer | Christopher Nolan on sex scenes | Oppenheimer cast and characters | Oppenheimer filming locations | Oppenheimer true story explained | Is Oppenheimer streaming? | Does Oppenheimer have a post-credits scene? | Who dies in Oppenheimer? | Oppenheimer box office | Barbie review | Barbie ending explained | Barbie Easter eggs | Barbie 2 | Barbie post-credits scene | Barbie cast | Barbie soundtrack