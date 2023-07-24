Theater accidentally screens Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles in epic movie mix-up

In a twist that seems straight from a comedy script, a movie theater in India served a double feature in the most unexpected way – Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer layered with Barbie subtitles.

The unlikely pairing, a mishap rather than a calculated decision, has since drawn amused reactions on social media.

The hilarious mistake occurred in a movie theater in Chhattisgarh, India. The audience, expecting to immerse themselves in the tale of Robert Oppenheimer, the mind behind the world’s first atomic bomb, were instead greeted with another Barbenheimer crossover moment.

Phrases like “Barbie! We’re so happy to see you” popped up during the tense scenes of Nolan’s historical drama.

The mix-up led to a flurry of reactions on social media. A Twitter user named Sapun shared, “A friend of my cousin posted on [Instagra] that a cinema played Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles.” The post quickly went viral, racking up millions of views.

One viewer quipped, “Not an Indian movie theater making Barbieheimer a reality.” Another humorously noted, “This means that the same theatre, in another show, played Oppenheimer subtitles in a Barbie show.”

The theater’s unintentional mistake seemed to bring the ongoing ‘Barbenheimer’ trend to life in a hilarious and unexpected way.

Rachel McMillan, another Twitter user, offered a potential marketing spin on the goof. “I think they should market this. Show Barbie with Oppenheimer subtitles and Oppenheimer with Barbie subtitles and create new movie-going experiences.”

The two movies at the center of this hilarious mistake couldn’t be more different.

Oppenheimer’s cast includes Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and Rami Malek. The film tells the story of the lead physicist of the top-secret Manhattan Project, responsible for developing the first atomic bomb.

Barbie features the likes of Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Dua Lipa, and Simu Liu. The movie shows Barbie and Ken’s lively adventure into the real world.

While no one could have predicted that these two distinct films would cross paths in this manner, there’s no doubt it was an unforgettable experience for those who attended.