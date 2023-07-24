Over the weekend, thousands of people flocked to theatres for the unlikeliest double bill: Barbie and Oppenheimer, aka Barbenheimer – and that includes none other than Quentin Tarantino.

With Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer – movies that are worlds apart in themes and aesthetics – dropping on the same day, this summer was originally positioned to be the battle of the blockbusters.

However, film lovers soon realized the opportunity to watch them in tandem for what can only be described as a truly unique cinematic experience. And so Barbenheimer was born.

An estimated 200,000 people bought tickets to see Barbie and Oppenheimer on the same day, and a new photo confirms legendary auteur Quentin Tarantino makes up part of this statistic.

Quentin Tarantino pictured doing Barbenheimer

In a photo shared on Twitter, Tarantino was seen alongside his Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary in Los Angeles buying tickets for Barbie, just after walking out of an Oppenheimer screening.

Twitter/@VideoArchives

Not only does it show the pair doing Barbenheimer, but it also shows them watching it in the order so many have suggested – Oppenheimer first, then Barbie for a light pudding.

KQED host Saul Gonzalez shared the snap, alongside the caption: “In Westwood after seeing Oppenheimer, Quentin Tarantino walks across the street and buys a ticket to see Barbie.”

Video Archives Podcast, which is co-hosted by Tarantino and Avary, shared the tweet, writing: “Yes our boys were out last night doing what they love to do the most together, seeing movies.”

Hundreds of people have flocked to the comments section, with some pointing out that true film lovers should do Barbie first, then Oppenheimer. “Oh no! He is seeing them in the wrong order! Barbie then Oppenheimer,” said one.

But not everyone agrees, with another writing: “And in the right order! Would love to know QT’s thoughts on both.”

Barbie and Oppenheimer are in cinemas now. You can check out our coverage of both movies below:

