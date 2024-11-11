Gladiator 2 review: Astonishing action Ridley always knew we needed

Nick Cave nearly sent Maximus on a time-travel through the afterlife, but 24 years later the real sequel looks completely different. In Ridley we trust – Gladiator 2 is a titan in its own arena.

I’m going to open this review with a scorching hot take – Gladiator 2 is actually better than the original movie. Sure, we don’t have Russell Crowe giving heartfelt speeches about emancipating Rome and slitting Joaquin Phoenix’s throat, but we have something else Ridley Scott couldn’t properly deliver two decades ago.

Article continues after ad

Where Gladiator was bound by the constraints of 2000s technology, the new movie delivers a level of visual exhilaration we never saw the first time around. See it in IMAX and you’ve basically booked a ticket to the stands of the Colosseum 2000 years ago. The sequel wanted to be the movie event of the year, and it’s delivered.

We can argue about the repetition of the plot or the lack of emotional nuance from Paul Mescal’s Lucius until the cows come home. For many, there isn’t going to be the same gravitas of meaning that Maximus once held in his palm, but Lucius is a solid continuation of what his dad set in motion some 20 years before. This is Ridley doing what he does best – nailing the basic narrative structure and adding a smorgasbord of ancient flourishes on top.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What is Gladiator 2 about?

Picking up 20-odd years after the original Gladiator ending, Lucius – the little boy we saw shipped out of Rome by Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) – is all grown up. He’s a general in the Numidian army, which is captured by Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal) for the Roman empire. Bringing men back as his cargo, Lucius finds himself in the same general-turned-gladiator dilemma as his dad.

This time, his trainer is much greedier. Macrinus (Denzel Washington) is determined to wend his way to the throne, and that means dazzling audiences with his new gladiator toy in the Colosseum. But this is Maximus’ son! He’s never going to play ball. Instead, he’s intent on taking down new tyrannical Emperors Geta (Joseph Quinn) and Caracalla (Fred Hechinger).

Article continues after ad

Of course, Lucilla is back this time as well. She’s now married to Acacius, who actually might not be the stone-hearted killer we first believe him to be.

Article continues after ad

Yes, we *are* entertained

Paramount Pictures

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – those who doubt Ridley Scott make the fool’s choice. Napoleon wasn’t everybody’s cup of tea, but when it comes to delivering on an IP ingrained into his essence, it’s like driving with your eyes closed. We should never have been worried, and we are most certainly entertained.

Article continues after ad

Before you can even pick apart performances or meaning, you can’t help but be bowled over by the sheer audacity of its scope. To a degree, it’s to be expected from a director who consistently knows how to film an epic of any genre. But when it comes to combat and war, Ridley always takes things up a notch.

Sod historical accuracy, we’ve got bloodthirsty sharks, CGI monkeys who look like they should be bouncers at some dystopian nightclub, and a rhino gallantly charging through Roman beheadings and stabbings.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On top of that, it all looks stunning. We’ve become so used to half-baked VFX from some of the biggest superhero powerhouses in the world that it’s almost a fitting redistribution of power for action to be back in the hands of an auteur. This is coming from the heart. It’s coming from someone who’s clearly had these ideas for a long time, but no means to execute them. Charli XCX once said that “it’s hard to be ahead,” and with Gladiator 2, Ridley has proved just that.

Paramount Pictures

OG fans should be heartened to know that even though he’s not physically returned, Crowe remains integral to every second. In fact, Gladiator 2 is essentially a love letter to what Crowe, Scott, and the rest of the team achieved all those years ago. Remember that summer fling you once had that you’ve never been able to stop thinking about, and all you can do is immortalize it through writing or photos? This is basically the same thing, just with togas.

Article continues after ad

It’s not Paul Mescal’s movie, but Denzel’s

Paramount Pictures

Paul Mescal has been touted as ‘our guy’ for at least a year now, but as commendable as his hero is, Denzel Washington is acting rings around him. Sliding through Rome’s elite like a hot butter knife (just in the most incredible attire), Macrinus commands the attention of anyone who passes him, including ours. He’s flamboyant, calculated, wanton yet meticulous, outrageous yet reserved when needed. He’s playing Rome like a Stradivarius, and it’s intoxicating to watch.

Article continues after ad

He’s really only matched by our unhinged Emperor twins in Quinn and Hechinger. Like a demented version of the Chuckle Brothers, their lust for greed and blood knows no bounds – and that’s to our advantage as an audience. An extra shoutout here goes to Dondas, who must be the first monkey in the history of ever to be awarded a position of political power (or is he?).

Article continues after ad

Everyone else is… solid. That sounds like an insult, but laying the foundations to build brilliance is an important job. Nielsen is the reliable link we need between past and present, while Pascal and Mescal remain charmingly stoic in the face of tyranny.

Gladiator 2 review: 4/5

It’s definitely not historically accurate, it’s certainly flawed, and it’s never going to rival the pinnacle of Ridley Scott’s canon (if you ask me, that’s Thelma & Louise). But God, Gladiator 2 is the tonic to bad action movie-making we sorely needed.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There’s so much love here. Love for its history, love for film, and love for each other. That’s an odd thing to say in the face of gladiators succumbing to hideously painful deaths, but the sequel is the epitome of a passion project – and it’s a bloody brilliant one.

Gladiator 2 comes to cinemas on November 15 in the UK and November 22 in the US. Catch up with when the sequel takes place, who Marcus Aurelius is, and the best movies of the year so far.

Article continues after ad

You can also check out more new movies streaming this month.