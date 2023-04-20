One Piece: Zoro’s most iconic yet forgotten technique

As Luffy’s first mate, Zoro is undoubtedly the strongest crew member of the Straw Hat pirates. Over the years, Eiichiro Oda has introduced many of Zoro’s techniques, some of which still need to be remembered.

As one of the shonen classics, One Piece portrays a number of powerful characters with unique powers and abilities. While a majority of characters use Haki or Devil Fruit abilities, some are proficient in wielding certain weapons, such as swords.

Article continues after ad

These Swordsmen usually have unique fighting styles as well as the ability to imbue their swords with Haki. One such swordsman is Rorona Zoro, a member of the Straw Hat crew. He has the unusual style of fighting with three swords, something no one else in the world does.

Zoro’s techniques, such as Asura, Oni Giri, 108 Pound Phoenix, etc., all require the use of one or more swords. However, although Zoro is highly dependent on using swords in battle, he is by no means a weakling without them.

Article continues after ad

What is Zoro’s iconic technique that fans have forgotten over time?

Crunchyroll

Zoro’s technique, “No Sword Style”, is a fighting style that uses no swords.

However, even without swords, Zoro has the ability to land significant damage on his opponents. No Sword Style has one technique so far: “Tatsu Maki,” which literally means “Dragon Twister.” The technique works in the same way as Zoro’s Three Sword Style’s Tatsu Maki.

However, the only difference is Zoro uses his arms in this version. He has no cutting power without swords, but he can send his opponents flying the same way he does with his swords. Furthermore, while using the No Sword Style, Zoro spins himself instead of spinning his swords, creating a vortex capable of sending his targets several feet skyward.

Article continues after ad

Getting hit by this technique can send shockwaves into Zoro’s targets. As a substitute for cutting the opponents, this technique causes them to have great blunt trauma and harm. Furthermore, similar to the Three Sword Style version, in this technique also, an image of a dragon appears behind Zoro whenever he uses this technique.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When does Zoro first use the No Sword Style?

No Sword Style is a technique that Zoro develops in the heat of the battle. In the “Long Ring Long Land Arc,” Foxy the Silver Fox, a pirate challenges the Straw Hats. Foxy lures them into a “Davy Back Fight,” a series of games where the winner takes crewmates from the loser crew.

Article continues after ad

The rules of the game don’t allow one to use their weapons; therefore, Zoro has no choice but to come up with a new technique. He uses his years of swordsmanship training and comes up with a way to have the same effect with his arms.

The moment Zoro uses this technique for the first time is one of his most intriguing. Although he briefly uses this technique in the “Wano Country Arc,” the same effect from back then is most certainly missing.

Article continues after ad

The One Piece anime can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other TV hubs below:

Attack on Titan Season 4 Part 3 | Bleach Thousand Year Blood War Part 2 | Chainsaw Man Season 2 | BRZRKR movie | Jigokuraku Hell’s Paradise | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 | Sonic the Hedgehog 3 | Invincible Season 2