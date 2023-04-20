One Piece: Wano Arc proves Zoro has the best instinct in the crew

As Luffy’s first mate, Zoro is the most crucial member of the Straw Hat pirates. In the Wano Country Arc, his unparalleled instinct further proves why he deserves to be Luffy’s right-hand man.

One Piece’s Straw Hat members are the central pirate crew of the series. Roronoa Zoro, being the unofficial Vice Captain, takes it upon himself to keep a check on his reckless Captain. Time and again, Zoro has also shown his skills in managing his crew. He’s there to keep them together whenever things get dicey.

Zoro always seems to be an airhead because of his terrible sense of direction. He’s never known to tell right from left, which always gets him in trouble. At this point, even his crew gives up on him whenever he gets lost. However, Zoro has shown great instinct despite his clumsiness in certain situations.

In the Land of Wano, there are several moments where Zoro is able to guess the situation simply by observing it. This is something that none of the crew members is able to figure out. Delve deeper to find out why Wano Arc proves Zoro has the best instinct in the crew.

Zoro easily deduces Okiku’s identity in the Wano Arc

In the Wano Arc, the Straw Hats and the Heart Pirates aren’t the only ones who are in disguise. Oden Kozuki’s retainers are also hiding their identities to meet certain goals. When Okiku is introduced as a waitress in Otsuru’s tea shop, no one would expect them to take up a sword and go after the Beast Pirates to save Otama.

However, even then, when Okiku pretends to be a damsel in distress, Zoro refuses to help them. This is uncharacteristic of Zoro, who always helps those around him. Though Zoro may seem aloof, he would never ignore someone’s cry for help, especially if it’s a woman. As it turns out, Zoro is right on the mark.

He is easily able to deduce that Okiku is hiding their true strength, and that’s proven when they are introduced as Oden’s retainer. Not only that, even if Okiku’s swordsmanship skills are revealed, Zoro still believes that they are hiding something. Ultimately, the Wano Arc reveals that Okiku is a transwoman, again proving Zoro right.

Zoro refuses to believe Drake despite Luffy’s approval

Another example of Zoro’s great instincts is proven during his encounter with Drake. Drake is introduced as a member of the Worst Generation in the “Sabaody Archipelago Arc.” However, sometime during the time skip, Drake joins Kaido’s crew and becomes a member of the Tobi Roppo. In reality, Drake is a captain of SWORD, a secret special force of the Marines. He is working as an undercover pirate for his mission. However, Hawkins blows his cover, and that invokes Queen’s wrath.

Drake is barely able to escape without getting severely hurt. Taking advantage of the chaos in the Onigashima raid, Drake requests Luffy to join them. Luffy, being his usual self, agrees almost instantly. All the Straw Hats disagree with Luffy’s decision, including Zoro. While others believe that because Drake is loyal to Kaido, he will end up betraying Luffy. However, Zoro has something else in his mind entirely.

It doesn’t take long for the directionally challenged swordsman to figure out Drake is hiding another layer of truth from them. As such, Drake only says that he cannot reveal his identity since it would end up making him Zoro’s enemy. Therefore, Zoro figures out that Drake is from the marine, further proving his great instinct in the Wano Arc.

