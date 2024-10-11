One Piece Chapter 1129 reveals Luffy’s incredible new power

Luffy is getting stronger than ever – and in One Piece Chapter 1129, he overcomes one of his biggest weaknesses.

While the main character of One Piece does have unparalleled abilities, thanks to his incredible Haki and Devil Fruit, the latter does limit his powers. Gear 4 and Gear 5 require a lot of stamina, which renders Luffy exhausted after using them for a few seconds.

Luffy used Gear 5 a lot in Egghead, but he often requires several breaks where he’ll eat food to replenish his energy. However, the ongoing Land of the Gods Arc has introduced a new power.

In an iconic double spread, Luffy used Gear 4 in Chapter 1127, which was confusing since it didn’t look like any of the forms he used before. However, One Piece Chapter 1129 confirms that Luffy can use Gear 4 in any form he wants. One of the biggest themes in the story is turning imagination into reality, which the main character represents perfectly.

Luffy is extremely creative and his fruit allows him to turn anything real. So, as long as he can imagine doing something, he’s able to do it.

Fans are definitely happy to see their beloved pirate improve by leaps and bounds. After all, this is the Final Saga, and Luffy has to fight much stronger opponents than he already did.

One fan wrote, “The secret is that he is always in gear 5. His fruit is not rubber fruit. He can do anything; he just needs to will it.”

“I like how you can see Luffy’s arm in his partial transformation looking like Gear 4 muscled arm,” another posted.

“People are talking about how Luffy is now Yonko level because of his recent feat but they forget all his feats in Egghead and Wano like he didn’t body a Gorosei member and an admiral at the same time,” a third added.

“He can pull off kong gun in base and can use aCoC, how folks got this guy below admirals is beyond me,” a fourth wrote.

Now that the Egghead arc is over, you can read about why Egghead is the best arc so far.