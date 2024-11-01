One Piece finally settles the biggest debate about Garp’s powers

Garp is one of the most powerful characters in One Piece, and new information finally settles the biggest debate about his powers.

The world of One Piece is vast and has more characters than you’d think. The power systems, the characters, and basic information about them are often difficult to keep track of. This is why Vivre Cards are useful, as they act as information pages in a One Piece databook.

Garp’s Vivre Card reveals a few usual details, such as his birthday, age, height, and favorite food. However, the haki section confirms he has the Conqueror’s Haki, the Supreme Color of the King. While the manga has shown this ability, it’s often difficult to identify it without the attacks being descriptive.

The community has always been at odds on the debate of Garp possessing Conqueror’s Haki. Now, the argument has been settled, as it’s now confirmed that the man who rivaled the Pirate King also possesses his rare ability.

One fan wrote, “Garp having conqueror’s haki was common knowledge I still remember people really thought he wouldn’t have it lmfao.”

“I can’t for the life of me under why some of you needed a Vivre card to see that MONKEY D. GARP is a CONQUEROR,” another wrote.

“Old man used to run the ones with the pirate king and people doubted that he had Conqueror’s Haki smh,” a third added.

Garp has only displayed his full power in Hachinosu while fighting the Blackbeard Pirates, so there’s no doubt he used Conqueror’s Haki against them. However, being old definitely has its downsides, since he is much weaker than he used to be.

He’s currently imprisoned on the Pirate Island, but the manga has yet to reveal what Blackbeard wants to do with him.

