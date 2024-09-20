One Piece Chapter 1127 recreates iconic Monster Trio scene

One Piece’s manga has commenced its highly anticipated Elbaf Arc in Chapter 1127 with an iconic Monster Trio scene that’s very similar to the Arabasta Saga.

One Piece‘s Elbaf Arc has kicked off with half of the crew separating in the middle of their journey. Two days after Bonney, Kuma, Lilith, and the Giants set sail, the Arabasta team went missing.

As everyone else worries for Luffy and the others, Nami wakes up in a strange room. According to One Piece Chapter 1127, they are in Elbaf in a castle where everything is made out of Lego. Nami defeats a giant bee thanks to Zeus’ help.

However, more danger awaits her, as she runs away and stumbles upon Usopp who is struggling against a giant cat. The cat can also transform itself into a monster.

Just as things look dire, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji enter the scene and use a combo attack much similar to the one they used in Chapter 162 of the Arabasta Saga. The beloved trio hasn’t done a combo attack since the Sabaody Arc so fans are definitely happier than ever.

One fan wrote, “This is the arc the monster trio actually make a name for themselves! While Nami and Ussop realize how far behind they are and how strong they need to be for the pirate king’s crew. Excited for this arc!!”

“Am I the only one who doesn’t even care about the whole debate and just be happy about how we got a combination attack from the Monster Trio since Saboady Arc? Like my God, none of this is too deep and Oda just wanted to have an Arabasta reference while at it,” another added.

A third fan also posted, “Whenever the Monster Trio are working together it always feels great.”

Now that the Egghead arc is over, you can read about why Egghead is the best arc so far. For more from the high seas, check out our article on a potential traitor and our ranking of the strongest Straw Hats.