One Piece Chapter 1128 has exciting Harry Potter reference

One Piece Chapter 1128 introduces a new adventure as it features a magical Harry Potter nod, so here’s what you need to know.

One Piece manga has concluded its Egghead Arc but the crew falls into mysterious circumstances after separating. Two days after setting sail, Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, and Chopper disappear from the ship while the rest of the crew members worry about their friends.

Meanwhile, Chapter 1127 features Nami escaping from giant insects and running into Usopp. The duo struggle against a massive cat that can also transform into a lion. Luckily, Luffy, Zoro, and Sanji arrive in the nick of time to save their friends.

However, the recent chapter leaves Chopper’s status unknown which is revealed in Chapter 1128. Surprisingly, the chapter begins with a Harry Potter reference.

The chapter cover features all the Straw Hat Pirates wearing student uniforms from the Harry Potter movies as they fly on brooms and one massive dragon. One Piece featured Oni Child Yamato’s Golden Harvest Surrogate Pilgrimage cover story from Chapter 1109 to 1127. It is the 26th cover story featuring events after the Wano Arc. However, now it’s finally time for Oda to get creative with the chapter covers.

Oda also often makes covers based on fan requests or draws something related to the story. Harry Potter is a popular franchise based on the books by J.K Rowling. It’s huge globally, just like One Piece, so fans are definitely happy seeing the reference in one of their favorite mangas.

One fan shares, “ONE PIECE X HARRY POTTER TWO OF MY FAVS????

“That cover page actually sounds really cool, love Harry Potter,” writes another.

Now that the Egghead arc in the manga is over, check out what’s to expect in the Elbaf Arc. For more from the high seas, check out our guide on the Red Hair Pirates and why Roger Pirates didn’t act after learning the truth.