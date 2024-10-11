One Piece Chapter 1129 introduces Sanji’s biggest enemy

One Piece manga is following the new Land of the Gods Arc, and Chapter 1129 spoilers have revealed that the “fake” Sun God is Sanji’s biggest enemy.

The second arc of the Final Saga in One Piece has begun, and it’s introduced a new villain: the “Sun God,” the giant who governs the Land of the Gods. The mysterious character wears an animal skull over their head and a dark-colored coat.

The Sun God was furious after Luffy and his crew injured Muginn and Hilmungardr and sought revenge. One Piece Chapter 1129 spoilers have confirmed that the one claiming to be the Sun God is Road.

He was the navigator of the new Giant Pirates led by Hajrudin. In the Dressora Saga, Hajurdin was one of the competitors at the Corrida Colosseum fighting for the Mera Mera no Mi. After owing his life to Luffy and his crew, Hajrudin joins the Straw Hat Grand Fleet, much to Road’s disapproval.

Manga Plus

It’s highly likely that Road left the crew after that and pretended to be the Sun God, but we don’t know for certain just yet. According to the spoilers for the upcoming chapter, Road was the one who changed Nami’s clothes.

One Piece Chapter 1129 is titled “Live Dolls”, as it shows the giant dressing up the crew and putting them in a toy box made out of Lego blocks. However, Sanji is furious after finding out what Road did to Nami.

However, while Sanji may be furious, Nami is the one who took out the villain with a massive thunderbolt. The chapter highlights her abilities as a navigator, as well as her destructive powers, which are much like natural disasters.

