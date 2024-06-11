Godzilla fans finally get the MonsterVerse update they’ve been waiting for

It looks like fans burned by recent MonsterVerse films are finally getting what they want: a new solo Godzilla movie.

The news comes after the June 6 announcement that I Am Mother director Grant Sputore would helm the next MonsterVerse outing. On Instagram, Sputore responded to a fan’s comments about his favorite Godzilla movie, and it seemed to be a sly tease.

“You haven’t seen my favorite Godzilla movie yet,” Sputore said in reply to the comment. “Is that too cheeky a response?”

Fans on the Godzilla Reddit took this at face value, believing this is Sputore calling his shot and saying he’ll make a stand-alone Godzilla film. If so, it would be the first Godzilla-focused MonsterVerse film since 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters.

Warner Bros.

The latest entry in the series was Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, a film that had a mixed reception. Nonetheless, fans are ecstatic about the promise of a new solo Godzilla flick, with many speculating about what kind of movie it should be.

“My dream is to get a KOTM sequel in the sense that we get Rodan back as the Starscream to Goji’s Megatron, if that makes sense.” one fan said.

“They should do a multiverse crossover like the Spiderman No Way Home and bring all the G’s together for a nice chat.” another joked.

“I think a good idea would be a Godzilla focused film with the central thing being baby Godzilla,” another fan said. “Like GxK kinda had a bit of that found family thing with Kong and Suko but having a plot that leans into it would be interesting for Godzilla, like maybe the fact he’s the only one of his kind leaves him kinda lonely and having to essentially raise baby Godzilla would be interesting.”

No word yet on a release date or plot details for Sputore’s MonsterVerse film, or even if Godzilla will be the sole lead of the film. While you wait, you can find out how to stream Godzilla Minus One, or read about how many Godzilla movies there are. Check out even more movies to stream this month as well.