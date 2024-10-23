‘Netflix’s Yellowstone’ drops tomorrow and it’s getting rave reviews

Can’t wait for the return of Yellowstone Season 5 next month? Netflix is swooping in to save the day with its brand-new cowboy series that’s already a hit.

Sure, Kevin Costner might not be coming back (despite what the trailer has us believe), but the arrival of Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 might be the TV release of the year.

However, Netflix has pipped Paramount to the post with their own Western drama: Territory, which drops on the streaming service on October 24.

Across six episodes, the new TV show follows the most powerful factions in the Australian outback preparing for a fight when the world’s largest livestock farm is left without a successor.

The official synopsis reads: “When Marianne Station is left without a clear successor, generational clashes threaten to tear the Lawson family apart.

“Sensing this once-great dynasty is in decline, the outback’s most powerful factions — rival cattle barons, desert gangsters, Indigenous elders, and billionaire miners — move in for the kill. With billions of dollars at stake, everyone wants a piece of the pie.”

Sound familiar?

Episodes haven’t even dropped yet, but Territory is already being hyped up with amazing reviews, setting it on the right track for an epic Rotten Tomatoes score.

Netflix

Daniel Fienberg at The Hollywood Reporter wrote: “The hats may look a bit worn around the edges. But whatever you’re looking for, this series has a lot of it.”

“‘Succession in the outback’ makes for rollicking TV,” agreed The Guardian’s Luke Buckmaster, adding: “It works surprisingly well: these moments are perhaps not entirely realistic but they don’t cross into outright implausibility either.”

“Australian Western Territory is as bloody as it is soapy,” stated Todd Lazarski at AV Club. “The Netflix series tries to scratch Yellowstone fans’ itch for wide-open-spaces drama.”

If these reactions are anything to go by, it’s done a successful job of riding cowboy fans over. The cast has some familiar faces too, with Anna Torv, Robert Taylor, and Sara Wiseman heading up the episodes.

Can the Lawsons take over as the Duttons bow out? Guns at the ready… this battle of the streamable Westerns will likely have some casualties.

Territory is available on Netflix from October 24, while Yellowstone Season 5 returns to Paramount on November 10. While you’re waiting, check out the Yellowstone spinoff timeline, Yellowstone villains ranked, and more TV shows streaming this month.