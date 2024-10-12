Netflix Pride and Prejudice TV show development sparks backlash from fans

A new era of classic novel adaptations is coming, and the latest appears to be a Pride and Prejudice TV show from Netflix…though not everyone’s happy about it.

In fact, many Austen fans appear to be horrified at the idea of another adaptation of their beloved novel, especially when it’s coming from this particular streaming service.

The TV show is said to be currently in development (as per The Daily Mail), which will no doubt attempt to hinge itself onto the strong legacy that follows Austen’s tale of romance amid social conflicts and unexpected love.

It would follow the highly successful 2005 adaptation with Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, as well as the famous 1995 BBC version which starred Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle (most known by Austen-heads everywhere for the scene in which Firth’s Mr. Darcy emerges from the lake.)

Focus Features

According to reports, British author and journalist Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) has penned the scripts, and although the series is yet to be greenlit, casting rumors suggested Daisy Edgar Jones was in the running for the role of Elizabeth Bennet.

Much like Austen’s other works, Pride and Prejudice has become a frequently-referenced pop culture staple, with the BBC version even getting a shoutout in 2023’s Barbie movie. As such, it should be no surprise that fans are already going feral – with most reacting negatively.

Cynical comments on X include: “It’ll be cancelled before we even see Mr Darcy,” and: “Undevelop it.”

Much of the distrust comes from Netflix’s 2022 adaptation of Austen’s Persuasion, which starred Dakota Johnson. The movie was slammed upon release for its mismatched tone and modern approach, and currently sits at 30% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix

“I don’t trust this after what they did to Persuasion,” one comment pointed out.

On Reddit, the response is much of the same, with comments like: “After what they did to Persuasion? Keep it. I hate when new adaptations of a novel are wasted by being terrible because that means you’ll have to wait however many years again to maybe get a good new one.”

The news of development comes not long after the casting announcement of Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation, which includes Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi. The casting sparked heated responses online, which even accused the new movie of whitewashing the character of Heathcliff.

If the Netflix show gets the green light, it won’t be the only Pride and Prejudice property on the market. On October 9, it was announced that the BBC would be returning to its classical roots with an upcoming spinoff titled The Other Bennet Sister, which would focus on the lesser-known Mary Bennet.

For more, check out all the best TV shows on streaming this month. You can also take a look at the best romance movies of all time, and find out what the best movies of 2024 are so far.