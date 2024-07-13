Emerald Fennell has just announced Wuthering Heights as her next project, and being an adaptation of one of the most beloved pieces of literature ever, fans naturally have a huge request.

Fennell’s Saltburn became one of the most talked-about films of 2023, thanks to some bathtub slurping and questionably scented candles.

Now, the filmmaker has announced her new movie, and it’s an adaptation of Emily Brontë’s Wuthering Heights. Fennell posted the news on social media on July 12, accompanied by a Gothic drawing of a surrealist skeleton.

Wuthering Heights is considered to be one of the great English pieces of literature. As such, Fennell faces some pretty high stakes in adapting Brontë’s only novel. Fans are already making their demands, and one is pretty crucial: they don’t want Fennell to write the screenplay. And if she does, then they want her to stick to the story as is.

“I’ve really disliked both her movies but I genuinely think it’s because her writing is terrible,” said one X user. “Directing an adaptation of Wuthering Heights might fix her if she doesn’t try to do some kind of third act twist and just generally sticks to the material.”

“Perhaps this will be good since it won’t be an original screenplay,” another hoped. One comment said: “I pray she’s not writing this movie and just directing it.”

Fennell’s writing has always been a point of discussion among audiences, despite her films – Promising Young Woman and Saltburn – both receiving critical acclaim, with the former even winning an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

“My main issue with her as a filmmaker has always been her writing, so hopefully having the source material as guidance will be a good thing,” said one user. “She has a good eye for visuals so the Gothic aesthetic will be a treat.”

Another agreed, adding: “I want to like her work, but her writing is just inconsistently weak. This is her first adapted work, so hoping it’s good.”

At the time of writing, no release date or cast has been announced for Fennell’s Wuthering Heights adaptation.

Until there's more news, check out our guide on all the new movies to stream this month.