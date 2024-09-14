Is Emily in Paris based on a book? The show’s origins explained

With shows like Bridgerton and Heartstopper, Netflix has skin in the book-to-screen game, particularly with romance – but Emily in Paris goes against the grain.

Emily in Paris has all the makings of a great rom-com book. A young woman thrown into a glamorous job in a new country, multiple love interests, and quirky side characters…all the elements are there.

While Emily in Paris Season 4 has only thickened the plot of Emily’s complicated Parisian (and Italian) life, there’s one question some fans still have: Is Emily in Paris based on a book, and if so, where can we get our hands on it?

Well, unfortunately, it’s not that easy, as Emily in Paris actually breaks the mold of Netflix‘s hottest trend in recent years.

Emily in Paris breaks Netflix’s Bridgerton-inspired trend

Emily in Paris isn’t based on a book – it’s an original idea by Sex and the City creator Darren Star.

While the concept of a young American woman upping her life and moving to Paris might seem like the thing of rom-com novels, it’s actually completely original. The show was developed by Star, originally for Paramount Plus.

However, it was moved to Netflix in 2020 after being given a straight-to-series order in 2018.

Netflix

That means that everything – from Emily’s on-and-off romance with Gabriel to her strained relationship with Sylvie – was created for the show.

This does put a spin on one of Netflix’s most popular trends as of late – turning book series into TV shows. The most notable examples of this in the genre include Bridgerton, the steamy period novels turned streaming service gem, and Heartstopper, the charming YA romance.

There’s also more new movies and TV shows in development that are adapting notable novels, including Emily Henry’s People We Meet On Vacation and Bella Mackie’s How To Kill Your Family.

But the adaptation cycle for Netflix doesn’t stop there. Some of the platform’s most recent hits, such as The Perfect Couple and 3 Body Problem, have been developed from best-selling books.

