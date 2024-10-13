New Liam Hemsworth Netflix movie slammed as “painful” to watch despite climbing the charts

It might have been a good year for fans of romance thanks to a few successful hits, but Netflix’s latest movie is proving to be something of a dud for fans.

From The Idea of You to A Family Affair, there’s been no shortage of steamy romances and quirky meet cutes this year. Netflix has proven that they can deliver the goods on this front, with its most recent hit, Nobody Wants This, climbing its way up the chart.

Article continues after ad

However, the streaming services‘ newest romantic drama, Lonely Planet, isn’t quite hitting the mark. On Rotten Tomatoes, it’s currently sitting at 38%, with a 44% Popcornmeter score.

The new movie stars Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth as romantic hopefuls, with Dern playing a reclusive novelist who books herself onto a writer’s retreat in Morocco. While attempting to overcome her writers’ block, she meets a young man who she finds herself inexplicably drawn to.

Article continues after ad

Despite currently sitting at the number two spot on the Top Movies list on Netflix, the flick is earning some pretty scathing reviews.

Article continues after ad

As one X user wrote: “Not only was Liam Hemsworth & Laura Dern’s chemistry unconvincing, forced & awkward, LONELY PLANET has got to be the most insignificant, inconsequential romantic drama that Netflix assembly line had ever produced; featuring the shallowest epiphany ever written.”

“Lonely Planet fell so spectacularly flat, like there wasn’t a single moment throughout the movie that I felt anything,” said another. “Such painful waste of a stunning cast, my goodness. I powered through cos both lead actors are so damn good looking but f**k, couldn’t they have said no??”

Article continues after ad

One even went to far as to say, “It is going to be so hard to find a film worse than Lonely Planet this year where Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth’s lack of chemistry is displayed as a fascinating crash.”

Article continues after ad

If you want to make up your own mind, Lonely Planet is streaming on Netflix now.

For more, check out our It Ends With Us review, and find out what lives on the best rom-com list of all time. You can also keep tabs on all the best new TV shows on streaming now, so you don’t miss a hit.