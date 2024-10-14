How to watch We Live in Time – is it coming to Netflix?

We Live in Time is already earning a reputation for leaving audiences in tears, and thankfully, there’s a very easy way to watch it right now.

Andrew Garfield. Florence Pugh. A merry-go-round horse with a maniacal look in his eye. These are the key ingredients in 2024’s most anticipated romance movie, and whether you enjoy a good cry or not, We Live in Time is here to break some hearts.

The R-rated romance follows the love life of Tobias and Almut through the years. With a meet cute for the ages, a child, and an illness all in the mix, the couple go through the ups and downs of life, holding onto each other for support.

Article continues after ad

The new movie is out now, but how can you watch it? And will it be streaming on Netflix? Here’s what we know.

How to watch We Live in Time

The only way to watch We Live in Time for now is in theaters.

Article continues after ad

The movie was released in the US on October 11, 2024, and is currently playing on the big screen. It’s a theatrical-only release for now, so you’ll have to head out if you want to watch this one.

Article continues after ad

StudioCanal

Sitting in a room with a crowd of emotional strangers will no doubt be an intimate experience, and A24 knows this – it even handed out personalized tissues at screenings.

Will it be on Netflix?

Right now, no streaming release date or details have been announced for We Live in Time, so there’s no way of knowing whether this’ll end up on Netflix.

As above, the drama is only playing in theaters, and will be for at least a couple of months before any streaming details are revealed.

Article continues after ad

However, we’d expect the movie to become available to rent or buy on digital platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ before the end of 2024, since this usually happens fairly quickly nowadays.

Article continues after ad

All in all, the most likely streaming service for We Live in Time to land on is actually Max, as this is where a lot of A24 movies end up.

We Live in Time will be released on January 1, 2025 in the UK and Ireland.

Article continues after ad

In Spain, the film will be released on January 3, 2025. That’s three months after the US release date, which unfortunately is becoming increasingly common in releases later in the year.

Is it worth watching?

Reviews for We Live in Time have generally been on the positive side, and it currently sits at 81% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The majority of praise comes as a result of Garfield and Pugh’s performances, which should surprise no-one.

“We Live in Time (2024) surprisingly hits me to the core,” said one review on X. “It’s obviously flawed here and there but they just brought up the sadness from all of the fondness and happiness these two characters shared. it’s perfectly emotional, painfully good.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

StudioCanal

“I just watched We Live in Time. I cried, I think everyone should watch it too. The love they have is so beautiful and gentle. I can believe in love again. Hey, just prepare your tissues,” wrote another.

However, there are (naturally) some more negative reviews. As AV Club wrote, “We Live in Time’s worst sin is making its thin characters so damn boring.”

The Wall Street Journal also said that the film’s “sludgy sentimentality makes the whole effort feel phony.”

Article continues after ad

Long story short, if you’re looking for a fairly predictable but emotionally overwrought romance, then We Live in Time might just fit the bill.

For more, check out our guide to all the best rom-coms you can watch now. Don’t miss our breakdown of the best movies of 2024 so far, and find out what’s going on with Florence Pugh’s other movie, Thunderbolts.