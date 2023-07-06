My Adventures with Superman voice cast & characters

Here’s all the characters you need to know in the voice cast of My Adventures with Superman, the new animated series from Adult Swim.

The iconic hero long on-screen history, whether it’s live-action or animation, with many actors donning the red cape. Bud Collyer was the first, playing Clark Kent in the Adventures of Superman radio show, but most people will think of Christopher Reeve in 1978’s Superman or Henry Cavill, Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel.

Article continues after ad

While the character is set for a fresh big-screen reboot with Superman: Legacy, the first movie in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DCU, fans can now enjoy a rare series revolving solely around him.

So, ahead of the release of the first episode on Max, here’s all the voice actors and characters in the cast of My Adventures with Superman.

Contents

My Adventures with Superman cast: Voice actors & characters

Below, we’ve listed all the characters in the voice cast of My Adventures of Superman. We’ll update this list if there’s any surprise appearances or cameos.

Article continues after ad

The official synopsis reads: “In this serialized coming-of-age story, we follow Clark as he builds his secret Superman identity and embraces his role as the hero of Metropolis – and perhaps the world. Lois, now growing into a star investigative journalist, takes aspiring photographer Jimmy Olsen under her wing. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love, sharing adventures, taking down bad guys, stumbling over secrets, and discovering what it means to be Superman and Lois Lane.”

Kal-El / Clark Kent / Superman: Jack Quaid

Adult Swim/Prime Video

Jack Quaid plays Superman, aka Clark Kent, or to the Kryptonians out there, Kal-El.

Article continues after ad

He told Collider: “I think it’s a version of Superman that we haven’t really seen before. I love that he’s new to his powers as well. There’s still certain powers that he’s discovering like he doesn’t really know that he has. And it’s just been such a great experience that I consider just such a gift, you know, I still can’t believe that I’m involved, and I think the show is wonderful.”

Quaid is best known for playing Hughie in The Boys, but he’s also starred in Scream, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and he’s due to appear in Oppenheimer.

Article continues after ad

Lois Lane: Alice Lee

Adult Swim/NBC

Alice Lee plays Lois Lane, an inspiring investigative reporter who falls in love with Clark Kent.

When asked how she wanted her iteration of the character to stand out, Lee told Screen Rant: “I guess whatever it was, I wanted to bring my own flavor, whatever my version was. The show itself is such a different tone than what I’ve seen before with Superman. And so that in itself informed the way I was going to do Lois Lane. Really trusting the process, trusting the creators, and trusting that whatever I was doing was what they wanted for the show. I think just bringing Alice into Lois Lane and doing her justice.”

Article continues after ad

Lee has also starred in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Take Two, Faking It, and Sierra Burgess is a Loser.

Jimmy Olsen: Ishmel Sahid

Adult Swim/Freevee

Ishmel Sahid plays Jimmy Olsen, a Daily Planet photographer working with Lois Lane to break the stories that matter.

Sahid also told Screen Rant: “I kind of want to just bring my essence to the character, bring a youthful spirit, make Jimmy cool. I’ve hit the nail on the head with that one. Coolest one out of the crew. I just wanted to do fun lively spirit to Jimmy and hopefully it will resonate with them.”

Article continues after ad

Sahid recently appeared in Jury Duty, as well as That Girl Lay Lay and Cousins for Life.

Lana Lang: Jeannie Tirado

DC

Jeannie Tirado plays Lana Lang, a longtime friend (and possible love interest) for Clark Kent.

The actress recently played Pan in English dub of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, as well as voicing Hoshiyama in Netflix’s Ultraman and Principal Arroyo in Soul.

Kara Zor-El / Supergirl: Kiana Madeira

DC/Prime Video

Kiana Madeira plays Supergirl, Superman’s cousin. The character was recently portrayed by Sasha Calle in The Flash.

Article continues after ad

Madeira earlier starred in Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, as well as playing a female version of Spencer Young, aka Spin, in The Flash TV series.

Slade Wilson / Deathstroke: Chris Parnell

DC/IMDb

Chris Parnell plays Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, a villainous assassin.

Executive producer Jake Wyatt told Comics Beat: “Initially we had Chris Parnell cast for a double role, one of which was a sympathetic secondary protagonist and another who was a villain. We liked him as both, to be clear. We loved what Chris did for both of them. Eventually we recast the secondary role for executive reasons and kept Chris as the villain… we had everybody read for both parts and he killed both parts. He did a really good job and he’s a joy to work with.”

Article continues after ad

Parnell is best known for his work in Rick & Morty and Archer.

Winslow Schott: Michael Yurchak

DC

Michael Yurchak plays Winslow Schott. In the comics, he’s the most well-known incarnation of Toyman, a villain of Superman, but it’s unclear how he’ll be presented in the series.

Yurchak is known for his voice roles in Ultraman and Sailor Moon Eternal, while he’s also appeared in The Christmas Chronicles movies, Mom and Dad, Beerfest, and Club Dread.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Flip: Azuri Hardy-Jones

DC

Azuri Hardy-Jones plays Flip. In the comics, he’s also known as Walter Johnson member of the second incarnation of the Newsboy Legion.

Article continues after ad

Hardy-Jones has also starred in Water Helps the Blood Run, Deer Squad, and Dhar Mann.

Brainiac: Michael Emerson

DC/CBS

Michael Emerson plays Brainiac, one of Superman’s most famous nemeses. In an earlier interview, he described this incarnation of the villain as a “rogue AI who now controls the whole Kryptonian empire.”

Emerson has also appeared in Lost, Person of Interest, Saw, and he played the Joker in Batman: The Dark Knight Returns.

Perry White: Darrell Brown

Adult Swim

Darrell Brown plays Perry White, the editor of The Daily Planet.

Article continues after ad

Brown is best known for his voice roles in Gabby’s Dollhouse, Madagascar: A Little Wild, and Man, Woman, Dog.

Steve Lombard: Vincent Tong

Warner Bros.

Vincent Tong plays Steve Lombard, a sports columnist at The Daily Planet.

Tong has extensive voice work on his CV, with roles in Dragons: The Nine Realms, Ninjago United, Sonic Prime, Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, and The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild.

Cat Grant: Melanie Minichino

DC

Melanie Minichino plays Cat Grant, a gossip and showbiz columnist at The Daily Planet.

Article continues after ad

Minichino is also known for roles in Spidey and his Amazing Friends, Blaze and the Monster Machines, and her supporting voice work in several games like Halo Infinite, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

Dr. Anthony Ivo / Parasite: Jake Green

DC

Jake Green plays Dr. Anthony Ivo, aka Parasite. In the comics, the villain has been reincarnated several times – but they all want to drain Superman’s energy to make them more powerful.

Green’s voice work stretches across TV and gaming, including Family Guy, Midnight Suns, Netflix’s Monster, and The Last of Us: Part II.

Article continues after ad

Heat Wave: Laila Berzins

DC

Laila Berzins plays Heat Wave. In the comics, he’s a villain more commonly associated with The Flash, working alongside Captain Cold in The Rogues.

Berzins has voice roles in Diablo IV, WWE 2K23, Pokémon, and World of Warcraft.

Silver Banshee: Catherine Taber

DC

Catherine Taber plays Silver Banshee, a supervillain. In the comics, she joins the Secret Society of Super-Villains.

Taber has also appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Rebels, and the Guardians of the Galaxy animated series.

Article continues after ad

Monsieur Mallah: André Sogliuzzo

DC

André Sogliuzzo plays Monsieur Mallah, a villainous super-intelligent gorilla.

Sogliuzzo has also had roles in Thriller Night, Stuart Little, Open Season 3, and Gnomes and Trolls.

The Brain: Jessie Inocalla

DC

Jessie Inocalla plays The Brain, a DC supervillain.

Inocalla also has voice roles in The Dragon Prince, LEGO Chima, and Primordial Deep.

Mister Mxyzptlk: David Errigo Jr.

DC

David Errigo Jr. plays Mister Mxyzptlk, sometimes referred to as Mxy, a trickster who enjoys tormenting Superman. It’s unclear to what extent he’ll be presented as a villain in the series.

Article continues after ad

Errigo has also starred in Ridley Jones, Dota: Dragon’s Blood, and Super Giant Robot Brothers.

And that’s everyone we know in the My Adventures with Superman cast. In the meantime, you can check out our other DC coverage here.

My Adventures with Superman Episode 1 will drop on Max on July 7.