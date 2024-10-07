Dragon Ball Z fans mourn after legendary narrator dies aged 76

Dragon Ball Z’s legendary narrator, Doc Harris, has died at age 76, leaving fans of the world-famous anime mourning.

On October 5, the narrator for Dragon Ball Z’s iconic Ocean dub died at the Vancouver General Hospital after undergoing surgery earlier last month. A cause of death has yet to be revealed.

Harris gained notoriety for his long career as a radio host that spanned multiple decades, but anime fans undoubtedly know him as the narrator for Dragon Ball Z.

As narrator, Harris introduced and ended each episode with his one-of-a-kind voice that provided context to the story. He’d normally cap off each episode with his now-famous, “Find out next time on Dragon Ball Z.”

He also provided his voice skills for the DBZ movies Dead Zone, The Tree of Might, and The World’s Strongest.

Following news of his passing, Dragon Ball fans mourned the loss of Harris and shared their memories of him.

“The man who made every power-up feel like the end of the world. His voice took DBZ from a show to a saga. RIP to a true legend. He’s probably narratin’ Goku’s next battle in another dimension,” said one.

“RIP to the man that brought us so much joy,” a fan replied.

“You will be missed, and your work will live on,” beamed another.

Others posted their favorite moments from Harris’ career, highlighting specific scenes from the Ocean dub’s 53 episodes and its movies.

2024 has been a hard year for Dragon Ball fans. Despite getting long-awaited games such as Sparking Zero, the year has been filled with sadness.

In March, series creator Akira Toriyama died at the age of 68 after health-related complications. His death came shortly after unveiling his final project in the form of Dragon Ball Daima, a new anime set to debut on October 11.