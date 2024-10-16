Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 full cast & characters

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 full cast & charactersSandfall Interactive
The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cast has been revealed, here’s who’s playing each character in the upcoming dark fantasy game.
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an upcoming turn-based RPG that will see a range of characters go on a quest to save the world from a god-like sorceress known as a “Paintress”. It looks like it has a deep and emotive story with some of the best voice talents in the business in starring roles.
Sony revealed the full cast on the PlayStation Blog with a video introducing us to the cast and the characters they’ll play. You can check it out below:
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 voice actors
So here’s who’s been cast in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and who they’ll be playing:
Charlie Cox – Gustave
Charlie Cox, of Daredevil fame, plays Gustave, an engineer living under the Paintress’ shadow who’s devoted his life to protecting the city of Lumière.
Jennifer English – Maelle
Jennifer English, best known for her role in Baldur’s Gate 3, plays Maelle, a shy loner who’s eager to escape Lumière and joins forces with Gustave.
Kirsty Rider – Lune
Kirsty Rider, who’s known for her work in Sandman, voices Lune, a researcher on the Expedition who’s obsessed with defeating the Paintress.
Shala Nyx – Sciel
Shala Nyx, from the Old Guard, voices Sciel, a warrior who lends her skills to the crew in their quest to defeat the Paintress.
Ben Starr – Verso
Ben Starr, of Final Fantasy XVI fame, plays Verso, a dangerous stranger stalking the Expedition on their mission.
Andy Serkis – Renoir
Andy Sekiss, best known for his role as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings Trilogy plays Renoir, a man just trying to save his family who becomes embroiled in the story.
Rich Keeble – Undisclosed role
Maxence Cazorla – Undisclosed role
We’ll continue to keep you updated on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as more information about the game and its cast becomes available.