Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 full cast & characters

The Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 cast has been revealed, here’s who’s playing each character in the upcoming dark fantasy game.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is an upcoming turn-based RPG that will see a range of characters go on a quest to save the world from a god-like sorceress known as a “Paintress”. It looks like it has a deep and emotive story with some of the best voice talents in the business in starring roles.

Article continues after ad

Sony revealed the full cast on the PlayStation Blog with a video introducing us to the cast and the characters they’ll play. You can check it out below:

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 voice actors

So here’s who’s been cast in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 and who they’ll be playing:

Charlie Cox – Gustave

Charlie Cox, of Daredevil fame, plays Gustave, an engineer living under the Paintress’ shadow who’s devoted his life to protecting the city of Lumière.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Jennifer English – Maelle

Jennifer English, best known for her role in Baldur’s Gate 3, plays Maelle, a shy loner who’s eager to escape Lumière and joins forces with Gustave.

Kirsty Rider – Lune

Kirsty Rider, who’s known for her work in Sandman, voices Lune, a researcher on the Expedition who’s obsessed with defeating the Paintress.

Sandfall Interactive Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is assembling quite the collection of voice talent.

Shala Nyx – Sciel

Shala Nyx, from the Old Guard, voices Sciel, a warrior who lends her skills to the crew in their quest to defeat the Paintress.

Article continues after ad

Ben Starr – Verso

Ben Starr, of Final Fantasy XVI fame, plays Verso, a dangerous stranger stalking the Expedition on their mission.

Andy Serkis – Renoir

Andy Sekiss, best known for his role as Gollum in the Lord of the Rings Trilogy plays Renoir, a man just trying to save his family who becomes embroiled in the story.

Rich Keeble – Undisclosed role

Maxence Cazorla – Undisclosed role

We’ll continue to keep you updated on Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 as more information about the game and its cast becomes available.

Article continues after ad