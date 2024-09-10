All Space Marine 2 characters and voice actors

Whether you’re new to the Warhammer scene or have played the tabletop and previous video games before, Space Marine 2 is an incredibly immersive adventure. This is largely due to the host of talented, and recognizable voice actors that surround its story.

Naturally, in a game like Space Marine 2, each character has a lot to live up to. After all, the likes of Titas and Imurah are unforgettable characters in the Warhammer universe which means fans of the franchise will be looking out to see how their favorite names sound and act throughout the campaign.

So, to help you out, or just solve that ‘I’ve heard this voice before’ problem many have in video games, we’ve highlighted all the primary characters, their voice actors, and where you may know them from.

All characters & their voice actors

Main Cast

Character Voice Actor Acheran Adam McNamara Calgar Stewart Scudamore Captain Iden Richard Reed Chairon Miles Yekinni Chaplain Alexander McMorran Elodias Tom Godwin Gadriel Arthur Lee Imurah Alistair Petrie Leuze Kerry Shale Magos Galeo Crispin Redman Neoma Heledd Gwynn Nozick Andrew Wheildon-Dennis Rodan Michael Shelford Sarkaana Serena Manteghi Titus Clive Standen Varellus Scott Joseph

Combat Squad & Heretic

Character Voice Actor Alpha Legion Adam Rhys Dee Black Legion Joshua Sklar Death Guard Michael Geary Decimus Alessandro Babalola Iron Warrior Andrew Wheildon-Dennis Night Lord Andrew Wincott Quartus Inel Tomlinson Scipius Grant Burgin Straban Shogo Miyakita Valius Steve Chusak Vespasius Tobias Weatherburn World Eater Andrew James Spooner

All main cast & where you’ve heard them before

Focus Entertainment Titas is one of the most recognizable characters in Space Marine 2.

Adam McNamara – Acheran

Playing the unforgettable role of Captain Sevastus Acheran, Adam McNamara is best known for his role as a marksman in Black Mirror: Smithereens.

On top of voicing Acheran, he also did the motion capture for the character.

Stewart Scudamore – Calgar

Stewart Scudamore’s voice spans much further than just Calgar in Space Marine 2. Fans of Assassin’s Creed may have heard his voice through Demosthenes, Brasidas, and Sargon in Odyssey.

On top of this, he also played Blackthorne in Final Fantasy 16, and Frank in Dying Light 2 Stay Human.

Richard Reed – Captain Iden

Richard Reed is no stranger to voicing characters from previous Warhammer games after his role as Settra in Total War: Warhammer 2, Dreg in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, and his role in the TV show, Angels of Death, based on the Blood Angels Space Marines.

On top of this, he also appears as Shaddox in Diablo Immortal and the newscaster in Overwatch 2.

Focus Entertainment Chairon is one of the main characters in Space Marine 2.

Miles Yekinni – Chairon

Miles Yekinni voices the loyal and badass Chairon in Space Marine 2, otherwise known as one of the main three in the game’s campaign.

He has also appeared in Doctor Who, Grid Legends, and The Lost Pirate Kingdom TV show.

Alexander McMorran – Chaplain

Alexander McMorran is relatively new to the voice acting scene, aside from appearing as various voices in Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, Hitman III, and King’s Bounty II.

You may have also heard him as Terrance and Valmaurice in Eiyuden Chronicle.

Arthur Lee – Gadriel

Playing the skeptical yet powerful Gadriel, Arthur Lee brings life to the campaign brilliantly. Players may have heard him in Rise of the Ronin, where he played the protagonist.

Alternatively, any fans of UK Soap Opera may spot him in EastEnders where he played Di Xiang.

Alistair Petrie – Imurah

Imurah is played by Alistair Petrie, who’s known by many as the voice of Count Victor of Arles in Plague Tale: Requiem.

However, others will instantly recognize his work in film & TV, namely as General Draven in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story or Michael Groff in Sex Education.

Focus Entertainment The Shen Monkey is a key character in Black Myth: Wukong

Kerry Shale – Leuze

Players who’ve recently enjoyed Black Myth: Wukong will likely recognize the voice of Leuze, Kerry Shale. He plays Shen Monkey, Chen Long, and Crane Immortal in the popular fighting game.

On top of this, lovers of cartoons or those with children will know his voice from Thomas the Tank Engine or The Amazing World of Gumball.

Crispin Redman – Magos Galeo

Where Kerry Shale was recently in Black Myth: Wukong, Crispin Redman recently starred in a different major AAA release in the form of Baldur’s Gate 3.

Voicing the recognizable Elminster and Ember in the RPG, many will likely recognize his voice in Space Marine 2.

Andrew Wheildon-Dennis – Iron Warrior

Fans of Stellar Blade will likely recognize Andrew Wheildon-Dennis from his time as Kasim. Alternatively, you may know him as Phaseus in Dragon’s Dogma II, Nowa in Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes, or Karuta in The Invincible.

Michael Shelford – Rodan

Aside from playing Rodan in Space Marine 2, Michael Shelford has appeared on massive TV shows like Game of Thrones in the role of Master Torturer, Call the Midwife, The Crown, and many more.

Focus Entertainment Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actors are all over Space Marine 2.

Serena Manteghi – Sarkaana

Space Marine 2 claims another Baldur’s Gate 3 voice actor with Serena Manteghi. She voiced Astoundo the Greater, Black Gauntlet Stijin, and Billyum in the popular RPG. On top of this, she also appeared as Fauda in Jagged Alliance 3.

Clive Standen – Titas

The protagonist, and easily most recognizable character in Space Marine 2 is played by legendary actor, Clive Standen.

TV fans may know him from his time as Rollo in Vikings, Bryan Mills in Taken, or even an Archer in the 2009 version of Robin Hood. He’s also voiced various characters in Aliens vs. Predator 3, the video game.

Scott Joseph – Varellus

If you’ve played Space Marine 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3, then you’ll likely already know where you’ve heard Scott Joseph. After all, he’s been in your mind enough throughout the D&D RPG adventure in the form of the loved/hated Emperor. He also plays Balduran in the same game.

If you've played Space Marine 2 and Baldur's Gate 3, then you'll likely already know where you've heard Scott Joseph. After all, he's been in your mind enough throughout the D&D RPG adventure in the form of the loved/hated Emperor. He also plays Balduran in the same game.