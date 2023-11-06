Loki fans are now convinced Mobius is actually an Odin variant

A Loki Season 2 scene of Mobius’ timeline self with his kids have fans convinced he’s actually a variant of Odin, Loki’s father.

As season 2 of Loki winds down, the mystery and intrigue grows even greater. The TVA is on the verge of destruction, putting the fate of the multiverse in jeopardy.

To save it, Loki has to journey to the new timelines and find his TVA allies, all of whom have new lives. It finally gave fans a look at Mobius with his cherished jet skis, as well as his two sons.

Eagle-eyed fans took note of the sons, though, and quickly picked up on some context clues that may change everything we know about Mobius.

Twitter users believe Mobius is a variant of Loki’s father Odin

If a theory shared on Twitter/X by HollowCrowned is true, then Mobius is more than the fatherly figure of the TVA. He’s, in fact, a variant of Loki’s adoptive father, Odin.

The theory draws attention to the interactions between “Don,” Mobius’ sacred timeline self, and his two sons. The color schemes of the boys’ bikes – one red and one green – match up with the colors traditionally worn by Loki and his brother, Thor.

There’s also the exchange with one boy, only agreeing to chase down his brother if “Don” gets him a snake. It’s potentially a subtle callback to Thor’s professed love of snakes in Thor: Ragnarok.

Many other Twitter users have flocked to the theory by today. While some call for the theory to be true, others are content with Mobius just being…well, Mobius.

Regardless of which theory winds up being true, it’s only a matter of time before fans get an answer. Loki’s second season finale airs November 9 on Disney+. No announcement has been made as of this writing as to whether Loki will get a season 3, though there are heavy rumors that Season 2’s finale will tie into The Marvels or Deadpool 3.

Loki Season 2 Episodes 1-5 are now streaming on Disney+. You can check out our other coverage below:

