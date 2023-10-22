Kevin Feige refuses to work with two people in the MCU ever again

Thanks to a new tell-all book, it has been revealed that Marvel CEO Kevin Feige refuses to work with two specific people in the MCU.

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a lot of situations and details are left on the cutting room floor, especially when it comes to behind-the-scenes things.

However, a new book has been released that gives fans a peek behind the curtain. MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios, written by entertainment journalists Joanna Robinson, Dave Gonzalez, and Gavin Edwards, tracks Marvel’s rise to global success and the people behind the movies/TV shows.

One of the biggest reveals is that Marvel CEO Kevin Feige has two people on his never work with list and those people are pretty notable within the MCU.

Feige won't work with a certain actor and director for a Marvel project

When recounting who Feige would never work with again, the book reads, “If the Inhumans could be rehabilitated, apparently everyone in MCU history was on Feige’s call list—except Edward Norton, the franchise’s first Bruce Banner, and Joss Whedon, whose Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. characters remained in limbo.

According to the book, Norton, who starred in The Incredible Hulk, wanted a “longer ponderous movie” as he was inspired by Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins while Marvel wanted a “shorter adventure movie.”

Feige and Norton butt heads a lot over the creative direction of the movie and, while The Incredible Hulk movie was released, Feige quickly released a statement confirming Norton wouldn’t return to the MCU.

“We have made the decision to not bring Ed Norton back to portray the title role of Bruce Banner in the Avengers,” Feige wrote, “Our decision is definitely not one based on monetary factors, but instead rooted in the need for an actor who embodies the creativity and collaborative spirit of our other talented cast members.”

As for Whedon, his broken relationship with Feige seems to stem from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., a Marvel spin-off show that Whedon oversaw.

The book seems to theorize that Feige wasn’t happy with Whedon interfering with the MCU with his television show as the mere existence of the government branch S.H.I.E.L.D. on TV messes with the movies as it was destroyed in Captain America: The Winter Solider.

Whedon wasn’t adhering to Feige’s detailed plan for the MCU Phases, so it’s not surprising he wouldn’t be asked back by the studio.

