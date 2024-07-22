Ryan Reynolds debunks big Lady Deadpool prediction before Deadpool & Wolverine

Every Marvel movie fan with a laptop is taking a crack at who Lady Deadpool might be, with Ryan Reynolds landing a crushing blow to the armchair investigation.

It almost doesn’t matter that Deadpool & Wolverine is uniting Marvel movies and X-Men in the most obvious way yet, because all fans want to know is Lady Deadpool’s identity.

We’ve had a range of suspects floated so far, from megastar Taylor Swift to Ryan Reynolds’ IRL wife, Blake Lively. In our own opinion, the safest bet is Reynolds himself dressed up in a wig.

However, according to Reynolds, he’s not the one behind the new mask. Speaking to Access Hollywood, he explained, “I don’t know how I could do that with my hips, I cannot walk like that to save my life.

“My shoulders are absurdly broad for a suit like that. So no, it is not me.”

Reynolds goes one step further to claim that even he doesn’t know who is playing Lady Deadpool. “I specifically said ‘Don’t tell me’ while we were shooting. I said ‘Pick anyone you want, and don’t tell me.'”

However, Marvel fans aren’t buying what Reynolds is trying to sell.

“He is 100% playing it,” one replied on X/Twitter, with a second agreeing, “That’s exactly what he wants us to think.”

A third fan weighed in, “Him knowing the fans want Blake to play Lady Deadpool that he’ll just troll us to the very end and it’ll be him anyway. Seems like a very Ryan Reynolds thing to do.”

While fans won’t be getting any solid answers until later this week, some have taken it upon themselves to get to the bottom of the mystery… using what’s already in front of us.

Over on Reddit, one fan has measured Lady Deadpool’s exact height to match it to an actor – and it’s not looking good for Reynolds’ public line.

“Ladypool carries a pair of micro uzis, which are 25 cm long. Using that as a scale, I measured Ladypool’s height as about 190 – 200 cm tall. 190 cm is about 6′ 2″. Ryan Reynolds is 6′ 2″. Taylor Swift is 5′ 11 and Blake Lively is 5′ 10″,” the fan pointed out.

“Jesus, I know it’s not perfect, it’s an estimate. But I think it’s close enough that it probably rules out Blake Lively and Taylor Swift. Hell, Hugh Jackman is 6′ 2″ as well. Maybe he’s Ladypool,” another said.

Deadpool & Wolverine is released on July 25.