Ever since we got a brief glimpse of her red leather boots, fans have been trying to work out who’s going to play Lady Deadpool in Deadpool and Wolverine.

The guesses about who’s under Lady Deadpool‘s mask have ranged from the outlandish (remember when we thought Taylor Swift was in the running?) to the shockingly mundane (Blake Lively, Ryan Reynold’s wife, gets her name thrown around a lot).

Yet I’m afraid it’s mind-numbingly obvious who will play the Deadpool Corps leader in Deadpool and Wolverine – and I’m sorry, but if you think it’s going to be the world’s biggest popstar, then you’re deluded.

A quick note before we begin: there are no spoilers in this piece. While we’ve seen some of the newest superhero movie, we know as much about Lady Deadpool as your average Marvel fan knows about films without post-credit scenes. Sorry, that was mean.

Anyway, being needlessly nasty to superhero fans aside (In our defense, it’s what Deadpool would do, and we’ve got a word count), we won’t keep you waiting and waiting and waiting like Marvel stringing out storylines over multiple films, building the tension for years only for it all to be dealt with in an epic crossover. Oh sorry… I’m doing that now, aren’t I?

Put simply: it’s going to be Ryan Reynolds in a wig. Yeah. Thanks for reading.

Oh, you need evidence! What are you a judge? Ok. Well, luckily for you, I have some proof. It’s entirely circumstantial evidence, but it still counts. The first and probably most obvious point is that Reynolds loves teasing and playing with his audience. He’s razor-sharp when it comes to making meta-jokes, and he thinks like Deadpool fans think (God help him).

Reynolds knows journalists and fans across the multiverse are feverishly speculating about the actor playing Lady Deadpool, so he’s kept the secret close to his chest.

This is good marketing for the film and intriguing for people who might not be super invested in seeing the further adventures of Cancer-Face-Man and Small-But-Vicious-Mammal-Man (I’m no good at superhero names) turn people into human shishkebabs.

With that anticipation in mind, I guarantee Reynolds cannot resist pulling the rug from under us in the most spectacular rug pull in Marvel’s Phase 5. Everyone goes in thinking they’re about to see a Deadpool cameo from the Queen of Pop… no, not Sabrina Carpenter, I’m talking about Tay-Tay… and then we get to the big reveal, and it’s just Ryan Reynolds in a cheap blonde wig with his face superimposed on a woman’s body.

If you close your eyes, you’ll hear the whoops and laughs of the audience losing their minds now.

If you think that’s a flimsy argument, then – yes! But I have more proof! While on the PR trail, Ryan Reynolds claimed that only one person can play Wolverine, and that’s Hugh Jackman. Now that comment’s patently absurd, so absurd in fact that I think Reynolds is having some fun with the audience.

I think he’s basically admitting (in a rather obtuse way) that Hugh Jackman will play all the Wolverine variants we see in the movie and that the rumors of different celebrities playing Logan are as rubbish as the scoopers who put them out there. So if only Jackman can play Wolverine, then surely only Reynolds could play Deadpool.

It also sort of fits in the wonky Marvel multiverse. For the most part, we’ve seen the same actor play the same character, even in alternate dimensions. Yes, the Spider-Men prove this isn’t always the case, but they’re the exception, not the rule so far.

So there you have it. Reynolds will play Lady Deadpool, and I’ll eat a Deadpool action figure if I’m wrong. Unfortunately, my predictions are usually wrong, so I’d best look to see if Marvel Legends are non-toxic…

