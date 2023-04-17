Seven Kings Must Die, The Last Kingdom’s anticipated spin-off movie, has dropped on Netflix. With the latest entry to the sword-clashing spectacle, fans might be wondering: is Seven Kings Must Die the end of The Last Kingdom?

Based on Bernard Cornwell’s book series, The Last Kingdom – Netflix’s historical yet fictional series – revolves around the struggle between the Saxons and the Danes in 9th-and 10th-century England, featuring Alexander Dreymon in the lead role of Uhtred.

Following the release of Season 5 last year, the standalone film Seven Kings Must Die dropped on April 14, 2023. Fans can expect plenty more bloodshed, as the story follows Uhtred and his peers as they venture through a fractured England, attempting to unify the land in the wake of King Edward’s death.

With the movie now available for streaming, fans might be wondering if Seven Kings Must Die spells the end of The Last Kingdom. We’ve got the answer.

Is Seven Kings Must Die the end of The Last Kingdom?

Yes, Seven Kings Must Die was always intended to be the feature-length finale to The Last Kingdom.

According to the Radio Times, the creators planned to end the series after five seasons from the get-go, with much of the decision being due to the fact the show covered Bernard Cornwell’s 10 books.

Speaking at the 2021 MCM London Comic-Con, Alexander Dreymon said: “We had always planned for it to be five seasons only so it came as a surprise to no one really. When we started off there were only 10 books and so that was the arc that we had planned out…. I’m quite happy with the way that it went.”

The cast and crew have been vocal about the fact that Season 5 wrapped up The Last Kingdom’s story, which may leave you wondering: why make a movie?

As per a press release, writer and executive producer, Martha Hillier, was on hand to explain: “In season five we were very clear to tie up Uhtred’s quest and the thing that he’d been longing for for five seasons.

“But there was a big question that was left unresolved which was how England was formed, how was that country born? And that was in Uhtred’s gift at the end of season five and he denied it to Edward.

“Seven Kings resolves that story and explains to the audience the reason why those destinies ‐ the destiny of Bebbanburg, the destiny of Uhtred, the destiny of England ‐ are linked, and how those three things come together.”

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die is available to stream on Netflix now.

