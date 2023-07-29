Invincible’s Atom Eve gets her own game and episode

Prime Video’s show ‘Invincible’ made a major impact at Comic-Con, announcing that Atom Eve will be receiving her own origin story special episode and a video game.

Invincible took the world by storm after its release in 2021, instantly gaining high critical acclaim and strong viewership. The hit animated superhero series, based on the comic by Robert Kirkman, became immediately successful after its jaw-dropping first episode shocked audiences with violent themes.

Fans continued to adore the show’s unique take on the superhero genre, combining heartful characters, such as main character Mark Grayson with constant R-rated and shocking fight scenes. Leading to fans craving more.

Amazon has reveled in the show’s success, which was influenced by their 2019 release of ‘The Boys’, a similar R-rated non-animated superhero show whose colossal rise became one of Prime Video’s greatest successes.

Prime Video listened to the fans screams and strong taste for R-rated superhero content by not only announcing Season Two is premiering on November 3, 2023, but also that Season 3 is coming, release date unknown.

What about fan-favorite Atom Eve?

Amazon have also took this one step further announcing an Invincible mobile game is in the works in partnership with leading developers Ubisoft. The game ‘Invincible: Guarding the Globe’ is said to be a squad-based RPG game that will be based around using a collection of Invincible’s key characters as they face off against enemies.

Fan favorite ‘Atom Eve’ has had quite the week, with Amazon first launching a special episode able to be immediately streamed on Prime Video. The origin story episode focuses on her tragic family backstory and the events that lead up to her gaining her powers. See the trailer below.

Surprisingly to fans, her own video game was also announced complete with its own exciting announcement trailer seen below. Releasing on Steam with a future release date to be announced, fans are able to play as Atom Eve ‘as she navigates with the Teen Team, her family and her friends while figuring out the best way to use her incredible powers as a force for good’, Skybound games state.

The game is said to be an interactive graphic novel where players are able to control her decisions that directly impact the game’s outcomes, as well as during combat scenes wielding her remarkable powers against foes.

Atom Eve fans will be able to bring the comic to life when the game launches in 2023, with no official date currently revealed.

