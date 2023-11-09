What time is Invincible Season 2 Episode 2 out?

After an agonizing week-long wait, Invincible Season 2 Episode 2 is nearly here – so, here’s exactly what time it’ll drop and be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Episode 1 didn’t mess around. Its bloody, frightening opening scenes showed an alternate reality where Mark agreed to conquer the Earth like a true Viltrumite, with cities charred and people cowering from the devils commanding the skies.

Back in the show’s main timeline, things are still pretty somber: Mark is struggling with the guilt of his fight with Omni-man, especially given how many people were killed in their scrap, and his mother can’t reconcile the facade of the past two decades of her marriage to Nolan.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The first episode also set up the season’s main villain, Angstrom Levy, leaving fans dying to find out what happens next. So, here’s what time Invincible Season 2 will be available to stream.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 2 will drop on Prime Video at 8pm ET on Thursday, November 9.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky – you’re getting the episode a day earlier than everyone else. For others in the UK and abroad, it’ll arrive on Friday, November 10. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below in accordance with your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

5pm PT

8pm ET

9pm Brazil

1am UK

2am Central European Summer Time

5:30am India Standard Time

10am Australia

12pm New Zealand

In an interview with TV Insider, creator Robert Kirkman addressed the premiere’s shocking opening and how it’ll impact the rest of the season. “I think that we just really wanted to start the season off with a bang,” he said.

“We wanted to get people into the season and kind of hit the ground running. And I’m really proud of that opening sequence because it has a layering effect. It’s ‘Oh my gosh, Mark and Immortal are fighting, and oh my gosh, is that Omni-Man? Why is he here? And oh, my gosh, what are they doing, and why is Invincible on screen? And oh my gosh, did they take over the planet?’”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In our review of all four episodes releasing this year, we said the new season “wipes the floor with every other superhero show; it’s provocative, compulsively watchable TV that upends expectations on its own devastating terms.”

Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 is available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.