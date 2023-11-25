Invincible Season 2’s mid-season finale just introduced Mark Grayson’s baby brother. So what exactly is this kid’s deal? Warning: Major Invincible Season 2, Episode 4 spoilers to follow.

When we first meet Mark (Steven Yeun) in Season 1, he’s depicted as the only child of Nolan Grayson/Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) and Debbie Grayson (Sandra Oh).

And while a lot has changed about the Grayson clan’s dynamic since then – turns out Nolan’s a bad guy, literally – the overall number of family members hasn’t.

Until now, that is. As revealed early on in Invincible Season 2, Episode 4, “It’s Been A While,” Mark has a sibling he never knew about.

Invincible Season 2: Who is Mark’s brother?

Said sibling is named Oliver, and he’s technically Mark’s half-brother. While Omni-Man is indeed the purple-skinned tot’s father, Debbie isn’t his mother. Instead, Oliver’s the product of Nolan shacking up with his new wife, Andressa (Rhea Seehorn), on the distant Thraxa.

This explains why Mark didn’t find out about Oliver before Invincible Season 2’s mid-season finale: because he’s a brand new baby from a distant world. It also accounts for Oliver’s violet complexion, as (like Mark) he’s only part Viltrumite. The rest of his DNA is Thraxan, courtesy of his mom.

Because of this, Oliver appears slightly older than he really is, as Thraxans age more quickly than both humans and Viltrumites. At the same time, he’ll also grow old far more slowly than an ordinary Thraxan, due to his Viltrumite heritage.

The genetic benefits Oliver inherited from Omni-Man are something of a double-edged sword, though. While they will presumably grant him similar powers to his father and brother one day, they also put Oliver in the Viltrum Empire’s cross-hairs.

As Nolan explains in “It’s Been A While,” Viltrumites are forbidden from breeding with non-similar species, including Thraxans. The product of such a union – in this case, Oliver – would be marked for death, as we witness first-hand when a trio of Viltrumites comes calling later in the episode.

When does Invincible Season 2, Part 2 arrive?

Fortunately for Oliver, he apparently makes it out of Season 2, Episode 4 alive. The last time we see him, Andressa is escorting Mark’s brother to safety in one of Thraxa’s subterranean caves. And while Mark and Nolan are both subsequently defeated, there’s no indication that Oliver was discovered.

That said, fans will have to wait until Invincible Season 2, Part 2 arrives to know for certain what Oliver’s fate was. These four remaining episodes don’t yet have a concrete release date, however, Prime Video previously announced that they’re slated to debut sometime in early 2024.

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other coverage below:

