Invincible Season 2: Who dies in Episode 4?

Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 is an action-packed, ultra-violent midseason finale – so, here’s everyone who dies.

In our review, we called the new installment “an exceptionally ruthless, jaw-unhinging moment in superhero television; Episode 4 ups the ante, and the pain – and the worst is yet to come, we fear.”

The episode catches up with Omni-Man on Thraxa, now a peace-seeking emperor who’s left his life of conquering behind him – but the shadow still looms over him, he needs Mark’s help to defeat any Viltrumites who come looking for him or his youngest child, whom he’s fathered with a Thraxan woman.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We don’t blame you if you’re still a bit shell-shocked after the credits roll, so here’s a quick run-through of the people who died in Season 2 Episode 4. Spoilers to follow…

Who dies in Invincible Season 2 Episode 4?

Just one person is dead for sure after Invincible Season 2 Episode 4: Vidor, one of the Viltrumite soldiers who invades Thraxa.

Three Viltrumites come to Thraxa to find Nolan, the same ones who brutally attacked Allen in Episode 3: Thula, Lucan, and Vidor. The latter engages in a brutal fistfight with Omni-Man, but Nolan crushes his head with a double punch on each side of his skull and press his head into the ground with his foot, leaving his chances of survival at near-zero.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The other two’s fates aren’t that simple. Lucan was presumed to be dead after Nolan sliced his stomach open and impaled him against a wall with a boulder, but he dropped like a bomb out of nowhere onto Nolan’s back and seemed to pass away next to him, before we saw him being carried away in a stretcher into the Viltrumite ship. It would seem like we’ll see him again.

As for Thula, she takes one of the gnarliest blows in the series, with Omni-Man yanking her face into his elbow so hard it unhinges her jaw. She collapses onto the ground – however, curiously, it’s not confirmed if she survived her wounds. Given her role in the comics (which isn’t that large, but bigger than what we’ve seen so far), we wouldn’t be surprised if she returns in the next batch of episodes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-4 are available to stream on Prime Video now, which you can sign up for here. Check out our other coverage below:

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.