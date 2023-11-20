Omni-Man returns in tense Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 teaser
Invincible Season 2 is closing in on its mid-season finale with Episode 4, which just dropped a teaser trailer – and Omni-Man and Mark are about to face off.
In the first-ever episode of Invincible, Omni-Man was Earth’s mightiest hero – until he wasn’t; more specifically, when he slaughtered the whole Guardians of the Globe team in horrific fashion.
This wasn’t a mental break. When it comes to mankind, Omni-Man proved himself to be all Jekyll, no hide, squashing people’s heads like ripe tomatoes and using his son as a half-alien battering ram through an oncoming train before beating him to a pulp. In a fog of unhinged anger and guilt, he rocketed to space as Mark’s blood trickled alongside his tears.
Excluding the opening sequence of Season 2, Nolan has been more of a looming, existential presence than a physical one – until the closing seconds of Episode 3. This week, he’s back – and we shouldn’t look forward to a warm reunion. Spoilers to follow…
Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 teaser trailer brings back Omni-Man
In a brief teaser trailer for the mid-season finale of Invincible Season 2, Mark and Nolan stare each other down. Check it out below:
Whatever’s coming, it’s going to hurt. The show’s X/Twitter account wrote in its caption: “This is all we’re legally able to show you from this Friday’s Invincible. If you experience emotional damage, you may be entitled to compensation from R Kirkman LLC.”
Towards the end of Episode 3, Mark is visited by a Thraxan bug-person pretending to be the real-life Seance Dog. After a scuffle, Nuolzot drops the disguise and confesses the so-called truth: his entire race, all 42 billion of them, is at risk of a death under a meteor shower and Invincible is the only one who can save them.
He shoots off into the cosmos – but when he arrives on Thraxa, everything is fine. A little too fine. Nuolzot claims to have forgotten the once-doomed fate of the planet on account of his rapid aging, but he assures Mark that the “monarch” will be able to explain everything.
“Your majesty, may I present Invincible of Earth,” he says, as Mark bows. The moment we’ve all been waiting for is more chilling than you’d ever expect: as a stomping shadow walks into frame, we hear a familiar voice. “Hello son,” Omni-Man says, dressed in royal garments with his cape billowing in the breeze and holding out his hand. “It’s been a while.”
