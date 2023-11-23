What time is Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 out?

Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 is nearly here, and it’s set to be an epic, shocking midseason finale – so, here’s exactly what time it’ll drop on Prime Video.

Even taking into account the brawl with a Death-Dweller in Atlantis, Mark tussling with Magma Knights in Washington, and the show’s trip to Goth- sorry, Midnight City, Invincible’s second season has been remarkably downbeat.

After all, Season 1 ended with the most formative fight of Mark’s life: a land-and-air brawl with his father, Omni-Man, fighting for the fate of mankind and against his own destiny as a conqueror. The second season picks up in the immediate fallout, with Mark and his mom Debbie struggling to reconcile the lies, violence, and expectation to carry on.

Last week, Nolan returned in a far, far away mic-drop, setting up a must-watch midseason finale – so, here’s when Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 will be released.

Invincible Season 2 Episode 4 will drop on Prime Video at 8pm ET on Thursday, November 23.

If you’re in the US, consider yourself lucky – you’re getting the episode a day earlier than everyone else. For others in the UK and abroad, it’ll arrive on Friday, November 24. We’ve outlined exactly when episodes are released on Prime Video below in accordance with your time zone, wherever you are in the world:

5pm PT

8pm ET

9pm Brazil

1am UK

2am Central European Summer Time

5:30am India Standard Time

10am Australia

12pm New Zealand

The final stretch of Episode 3 saw Mark being whisked away by a Thraxan bug-person in dire need of Invincible’s help, with his entire race at risk of extinction under a meteor shower. Two galaxies and six days later, Mark arrives – but something is off.

He’s told the “monarch” will explain everything, and moments later, a stomping shadow walks into frame and we hear a familiar voice. “Hello son,” Omni-Man says, dressed in royal garments with his cape billowing in the breeze and holding out his hand. “It’s been a while.”

Speaking to Collider, creator Robert Kirkman said: “The fourth episode, I think people are gonna be exhausted. So I’m happy about the break, which I think most people will be unhappy about, but that’s fine. You need the time, you need to rest. But I think that each episode builds, so by the time you get to the fourth episode, you’re like, ‘How is this all happening? It’s crazy.’ Which is cool.

“There’s a lot of people that I interact with that have only ever seen the first season and have never read the comics. I hear from people in that demographic a lot that are like, ‘How are you gonna top the end of Season 1?’ And then people that have read the comics laugh.”

Invincible Season 2 Episodes 1-3 are available to stream on Prime Video now.

