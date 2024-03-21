TV & Movies

Invincible fans “aren’t ready” as Episode 7 confirms major character debut

Invincible Season 2 is about to introduce one of the most infamous Viltrumites from the comics in Episode 7, and fans are already scared about what’s to come.

The first episodes of Invincible Season 2 peeked behind the curtain of the Viltrumite empire, introducing formidable, frightening foes like Thula and her deadly braided hair, and Kregg, a high-ranking general who ordered Mark to continue Nolan’s mission.

However, if the show’s IMDb page is to be believed, Episode 7 will mark the debut of a particularly notorious character: Anissa. We’re not going to get into any spoilers, but in the comics, she arrives in #44 to check on Mark’s progress with preparing Earth for the empire — as the story progresses, things get… pretty uncomfortable.

“I’m not ready to see that moment to happen to Mark in the show & the resulting online shitstorm it’ll cause,” one Redditor hinted (if you really want to find out, read at your peril).

“That won’t happen for a couple seasons. She arrives at earth much earlier than that,” another speculated, with one adding: “That moment is the last like 1/5th the comic. That shit is literally not coming for the better part of a decade probably.”

“I’m here for it to happen exactly for the sh*tstorm. I hope she’s full-on a break-out character that unknowing fans love,” another commented. “I am begging comic readers to not spoil this for the normies. I also hope that the writers have the courage,” a fifth wrote.

Episodes 1-6 of Invincible Season 2 are streaming now. You can also find out more about the show’s release schedule and its full soundtrack.

